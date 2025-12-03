Australian rocker Warren Williams has died. He was 85.

His death was confirmed by his son Warren Williams Jr. on Facebook, who said that he died on Sunday after a lengthy health crisis.

“Yesterday (Nov. 29) was a very sad day with the loss of my father Warren Williams,” he wrote. “A most humble, kind and quiet man who taught me so much about being a good human. One of the greatest singers and performers of his time. The memories of growing up by his side will always be there. RIP Dad, we will all miss you.”

Williams was one of the first musicians to bring rock ‘n’ roll down under in the 1950s with his eponymous band Warren Williams and the Squares.

Their debut 1959 single, “My Teenage Love,” rocketed up the Australian charts thanks to the band’s appearances on music shows like Six O’Clock Rock, where he was voted the sixth most popular artist to appear on the series.

Shortly after, though, he left his own band and embarked on a solo career. His first solo single, “My Little Girl,” was a smash hit, and he starred on Bandstand (another popular music show) all throughout the 1960s.

His popularity on both shows led to him receiving his own record deal with Leedon, where he recorded top-10 hits like “A Star Fell from Heaven” and “Girls Were Made to Love and Kiss.”

Eventually, he retired from music and had four children—three of whom are still popular Australian performers as a band titled The Shy Guys.