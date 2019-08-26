VMAs 2019: Camila Cabello Vents About Social Media Ahead of Performance

Before Camila Cabello takes the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, the former Fifth Harmony singer took to Instagram to blast social media. She offered her fans some advice on how to deal with negativity on social networks and feeling overwhelmed during the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Aug 23, 2019 at 12:38pm PDT

“Really wanted to send love to everyone on here – I don’t go on social media that much cause it’s not good for me, and I don’t know how to not be affected by what people say on here so I just don’t read it- but I am totally aware that I can use this platform to help people even in small ways,” the 22-year-old wrote. “So to anyone on here who is struggling, which we all do sometimes cause we’re human!!! I super recommend taking five minutes out of your day to just breathe. I’ve been doing this lately and it’s helped me so much.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She continued, “I didn’t understand meditation before, or the concept of just noticing your breath, but I’ve been doing it the past few months and I can feel the quality of my life improving – I used to live so much in my head, constantly trapped in my overthinking and being in my head as opposed to the present moment – and lately just going back to my breath and focusing on it puts me back in my body and back in the present and helps me so much. Take five minutes out of your day today to just inhale for 5 seconds through your nose, and exhale for 5 seconds through your mouth – and super focus on your breath and how it feels coming in and out of your nostrils.

She suggested doing this at least three times a day, or whenever you feel overwhelmed.

“I know lots of us on here are growing up and learning how to be human lol, and that can be intense and hard sometimes – I think some tools are really life changing and help you know how to do that better, so I just thought i’d share something that’s really helped me; and hopefully it helps you guys!!!! Anyway, LOVE YOU!!!! See you soon,” she wrote.

Cabello will be performing her new single “Senorita” with Shawn Mendes during the VMAs. The two have been rumored to be a couple, but have not confirmed the relationship.

“Shawn and Camila are really nervous about nailing their performance and have been rehearsing a lot of for the VMAs,” a source told Us Weekly. “Since it’s the official debuting of them as a couple and they want it to be amazing and perfect.”

According to Billboard, “Senorita” is at the top of the Pop Songs chart. It is Mendes’ third Pop Songs No. 1, following “Stitches” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.” It is Cabello’s fourth, as she also topped the chart with “Bad Things,” “Havana” and “Never Be The Same.”

Mendes also joined rarefied air as “If I Can’t Have You” topped the Adult Pop Songs chart. The only other artist to lead the two charts with two different songs is Avril Lavigne, who had hits with “Sk8er Boi” and “Complicated” in 2002.

Cabello won Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for “Havana” last year. “Seniorita” was nominated for Best Collaboration, Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography and Song of the Summer.

The 2019 VMAs kick off at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Richard Bord/Getty Images for Cannes Lions