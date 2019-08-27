Alyson Stoner Reveals VMAs Post After Reuniting With Missy Elliott

Alyson Stoner shared a triumphant Instagram post Monday night after joining the stage with Missy Elliott as a surprise guest during a medley of the rapper’s iconic hits at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. In the Instagram photo, Stoner, 26, wears a low-cut, figure-hugging gold dress on the red carpet and gives the camera a smug smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyson Stoner (@alysonstoner) on Aug 26, 2019 at 6:55pm PDT

“Gottem,” she captioned the post, tagging Elliott and adding a red heart and a goofy face emoji.

She also shared a similar post to Twitter, adding a few behind-the-scenes photos in the yellow tracksuit she wore on stage.

Plenty of Stoner’s 800,000 Instagram followers took to the comments section to praise her for the night’s fun performance.

“I remember seeing you in the video as a kid! Seeing you on stage again tonight legit made me so nostalgic and emotional! You killed it!” one Instagram user wrote.

“I definitely screamed at the TV,” another said.

“Girrrrrl! In the middle of Missy’s performance I was like, ‘man, Alyson stoner should be there! It would be sooo cool!!’ I turn my head back to the TV and there you were! That was freaking ICONIC,” someone else said.

On Monday night, Stoner donned a yellow tracksuit and rocked out to a dance solo during “Work It,” which was part of a seven-song medley of Elliott’s hits. Elliott also ran through “Throw It Back,” “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” “Hot Boyz,” “Get Ur Freak On,” “Pass That Dutch” and “Lose Control.”

In Elliott’s original music video for “Work It,” Stoner appeared in an iconic dance solo toward the end, dancing with pigtails. She was also featured in Elliott’s videos for “Gossip Folks” and “I’m Really Hot.”

“Work It” was released in 2003 and won the MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year and Best Hip-Hop Video. The video was also nominated for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, Best Editing, Best Direction, Best Special Effects and Best Female Video.

In 2015, Stoner released a video tribute to Elliott, with all her dances from the Elliott videos. The clip now has more than 20.4 million views.

Outside her career as a dancer, Stoner appeared in Cheaper by the Dozen (2003), Step Up (2006), Step Up 3D (2010), Step Up: All In (2014) and Summer Forever (2015). She also appeared on television in Disney Channel‘s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

At the VMAs Monday night, Elliott, 48, received the 2019 Video Vanguard Award. “I promised I wouldn’t cry this time because I cry at every awards. But this Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award means so much to me,” she told the crowd.

She later added, “I’ve worked diligently for over two decades and I never thought that I would be standing up here receiving this award, so it means so much to me. I promise y’all, it don’t go unnoticed the support and love you’d showed to me over the years.”