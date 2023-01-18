Amy Grant Gives Health Update Following Bicycle Accident

Amy Grant has given fans an update on how her health has been following her bicycle accident last summer. Speaking to E!, while in attendance at the Live at the Music Center: Concert Celebrating Jerry Moss event in L.A. on Saturday, the beloved singer shared that the injuries she sustained significantly impacted her memory. "I don't remember the beginning of it," Grant said of her recovery.

"My memory is still coming back, and the stamina, they say 12-18 months after an injury like that," she went on to add. "Six months in, so I feel really good! I anticipate just getting better," Grant said with excitement, then confessing that the concussion she suffered from the accident has caused her to forget some of her song lyrics from time to time. "So far, right now, I use a teleprompter. There's one tonight. I'm so glad. I used a teleprompter on the Christmas Tour."

The multi-Grammy winner continued, "Honestly, I can't remember what I don't remember. So, I was at dinner the other night with a high school friend. We used to spend the night at each other's houses. I said, 'I'm embarrassed to ask you, are you and your husband still together?' She said that Douglas died seven years ago, and it was like I had just heard it for the first time!"

Finally, Grant told E!, "The brain is all about reconnecting all those things. But it's also been a bit of a blessing. Like, I saw someone at the airport, and they said, 'Hey it's good to see you!' I said, 'Call me crazy. You're going to have to tell me your name!' It was someone I knew. Everyone would like this excuse! Everyone should do this. It makes life easier to just say the truth of what is."

On July 27, Grant was out riding her bike with a friend when she hit a pothole that caused her to fall off the bicycle and hit her head. The singer's reps confirmed the incident the following day, and advised that she had been wearing a helmet, per the Today show. In September, Grant's manager, Jennifer Cooke, issued an update on her recovery and noted her past 2020 heart surgery as another example of how resilient she is. "Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals," Cooke stated. "However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina."