Usher's Next Project Revealed

Usher continues to attract streams on his Tiny Desk performance, and now the 8701 singer Usher has a new gig. The "watch this" meme subject will be the executive producer of a new series about the birth of the Jazz Age alongside showrunners Bill Macdonald of Rome - and Walt Becker of Wild Hogs. The project, Storyville, is set in New Orleans and chronicles the story of five brothel madams as they fight to control the red light district. Its a project under the Sterling TV umbrella.

"'Storyville' is an epic tale sparked by the origins of the sound that inspired my career – a story that touches the nerve of social and cultural relevance today," the singer said in a statement, per Variety. Starlings TV President/EP Chris Philip – as well as its CEO Karine Martin will also executive produce the series. "Usher's massive global appeal, musical and acting genius will propel this unique and compelling original series into must-see viewing worldwide," Philip said. "His invaluable creative and musical contributions to Storyville fulfill our vision of contrasting the gritty, sometimes brutal sides of New Orleans life with it giving birth to a beautiful, diverse and defining new artform." The show is a thriller drama. Starlings TV is backing Sherlock's Daughter.

The news comes just before the singer revived his Las Vegas residency. Initially, he was at the Colosseum. Nearly a month ago, he returned to Park MGM's Dolby Live and expressed his excitement to be back. "It feels so good to be back," the singer told his audience at his first show. The show is scheduled to run with plenty of dates through the remainder of the summer.

Usher has been in the media as of late due to his record-breaking NPR appearance. To date, the intimate live performance has over 8 million views on YouTube.

Outside of music, his acting career isn't that extensive. He's appeared on Moesha and Light It Up most notably. Other credits include Muppets Most Wanted and The Incredibles.