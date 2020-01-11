Trick Daddy Arrested for Suspected Cocaine Possession and DUI

Rapper Trick Daddy has been arrested in Miami on multiple charges. Miami-Herald reports that Trick, whose real name is Maurice Samuel Young, encountered police early in the morning. An officer responded to a report of a driver driving recklessly, hitting signs and running red lights. When officers approached the vehicle,a dark-colored Range Rover, at 3:20 a.m., when they discovered that the driver, Trick, “appeared to be asleep behind the wheel” of his car. Officers questioned him, and he claimed he had just been at a nightclub. His eyes were allegedly bloodshot and his speech was slurred, which tipped officers off to attempt to conduct a sobriety test.

However, according to TMZ, he refused a breathalyzer and was taken to jail. His belongings were then searched, and officers said they found a dollar bill with possible cocaine residue. As a result, he was booked for DUI and cocaine possession.

He was later released on bail The cocaine charge had $5,000 bond, and the driving under the influence charge was an additional $1,000. The Miami-Herald also notes that this is not Trick Daddy’s first brush with cocaine charges.

Police searched his residence in April 2014 and discovered a gram of cocaine his nightstand and a 9mm gun in his bed under a pillow. He faced charges for cocaine possession and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, in addition to driving with a suspended license.

He has also faced several other charges over the years, including an assault charge in 2003 and a bust in 1991 that resulted in a cocaine possession charge, carrying a concealed firearm charge and another charge for violating probation.

While his heyday was in the early 2000s, Trick Daddy has stayed active in hip-hop for decades, however, he does admit that the newer hip-hop artists aren’t really his style.

“It’s totally changed now. N—as got blond tips, and skinny jeans, and tight shirts, and they come out rich on their record, they come out with a clique already,” said on The Breakfast Club in 2015, per Vibe. “When I first mentioned a car, I was like ‘I wanna buy me a Benz, but I’m 50 grand short.’ Now you hear these new rappers – first I gotta ask my child who is that, ’cause he sound just like the last record that went off. And then they always [talking about] ‘I ride in that Bugatti, I been getting money, I been rich.’And I’m like, I was born in ’74, the lights was in my name in ’77. I don’t never remember being rich. My credit been messed up.”

Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images