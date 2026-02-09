Travis Scott Breaks Sign During Super Bowl Concert

Seemingly letting his frustration out, Travis Scott broke a sign during a Super Bowl performance.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Scott was seen performing at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 near Oracle Park in San Francisco when he grabbed a piece of the Fanatics sign on the wall behind him and smashed it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

🚨 Travis Scott blew off some major steam during his Saturday night performance at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party, destroying a sign with his very own fist! 👀 pic.twitter.com/Q19Dv7NP8M — TMZ (@TMZ) February 8, 2026

After destroying the “N,” causing it to fall to the floor, the rapper smashed the “A,” which met the same fate as the “N.”

Among those who were at the same event were Cardi B, Tom Brady, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and Ice Spice. Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kendall Jenner, were also at the same event.

Despite the performance incident, Scott appeared at Super Bowl LX. The onstage meltdown occurred just days after fans speculated that Scott might perform alongside Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

A fan clip shared on social media featured “K-POP,” a track by Scott, Bad Bunny, and The Weeknd, being played during halftime rehearsal.

However, Scott has not revealed if he would be performing.