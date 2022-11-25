Toni Braxton Reveals Which Song Lil Kim Wants Her to Perform at Her Wedding

Lil Kim wants Toni Braxton to perform at her wedding. The Braxton Family Values alum told new talk show host Jennifer Hudson of the request while appearing on the American Idol winner's daytime talk show. According to Braxton, Kim asked the sultry songstress to sing at the rapper's wedding if she ever has one. But Braxton didn't think it was a good idea. "She came up to me one day, she says, 'Toni, girl, I love you,'" she said. "When I get married, I want you to sing at my wedding.' And I said, Kimmy, you don't want me to sing. I don't have any happy love songs."

Braxton says Kim asked her to sing her hit 1994 single, "You Mean the World to Me." But Braxton didn't feel the song was appropriate for a wedding, especially because it's a song of heartbreak. "I'm like, 'Kimmy, that's not a good song,'" she explained. But Kim responded: "Girl, can't nobody understand what you say, just sing the song."

"You Mean the World to Me" was released as the fourth single from Braxton's self-titled debut album. It peaked at No. 7 on the US Billboard Hot 100, and No. 3 the Billboard Hot R&B Singles chart.

The song details Braxton not being able to trust her partner. But, she believes in their love enough to stick it out. The album has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

It sparked the beginning of massive success for Braxton. She won three Grammy Awards (for Best New Artist and two consecutive awards for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance in 1994 and 1995). Additionally, she also won two American Music Awards.

Her sophomore album, Secrets, performed even better. She released several hits, including "Unbreak My Heart," "How Could an Angel Break My Heart," and "You're Makin' Me High."