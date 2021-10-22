Tommy DeBarge, Switch Member and R&B Star, Dead at 64

Tommy DeBarge, of the famed group DeBarge and a member of the band, Switch has died. Tommy was 64-years-old. His daughter, Marina DeBarge, told TMZ that leading to his death, he also battled the coronavirus amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, he was impacted by kidney and liver disease.

Tommy’s daughter told TMZ recently that he fought until the end. A family member told the media outlet that Tommy also suffered from liver and kidney failure in recent years. Unfortunately, he recently took a turn for the worse. Tommy was reportedly hospitalized a couple of weeks ago. He died in the hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Videos by PopCulture.com

DeBarge’s sister, Etterline “Bunny” DeBarge, spoke of his death in a Facebook post. She shared a video of her brother in a hat featuring him playing a guitar, noting, “Tommy has gained his wings,” she wrote. Bunny DeBarge later added another Facebook post, saying, “Rest peacefully in Heaven, Dearest Thomas DeBarge.”

Per Star Daily, condolences began pouring in. Tommy’s fans took to Twitter following the news of his death to give their condolences. One fan commented via the Twitter platform: “Rest In Perfect Peace Tommy DeBarge; a member of the band Switch, and a member of the DeBarge family, adding, “Tommy now joins his brother Bobby in the heavenly band.”

Another chimed in: “Rest in JESUS Tommy! Praying for El, Mark, Randy, Bunny and James #TommyDebarge,” while sharing Switch’s song There’ll Never Be.

In total, Tommy’s family group, DeBarge, released six studio albums, Their single, “Rythym of the Night” became their biggest. El and Bunny each went solo, leaving their siblings alone.

Tommy recorded songs like “There’ll Never Be,” “I Call Your Name,” and “Love Over & Over Again.” He and his brother, Bobby DeBarge, were founding members of the group, DeBarge. They left Switch for the betterment of their sibmlings in the group, who alleged they too were victims of sexual abuse. Bobby died of AIDS-related complications in 1995. Tommy was 64 when he died.