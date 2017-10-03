Tom Petty Dead at 66

Update 11:21 p.m CST: Tom Petty’s longtime manger Tony Dimitriades confirmed the singer’s passing on Monday night.

“On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty,” Dimitriades shared on behalf of the family. “He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.”

Update: The LAPD has released a statement saying it cannot confirm the singer’s death with an apology for the information originally released. It is thought that Petty remains in dire condition after a decision was made to remove him from life support.

Original Report: Tom Petty reportedly has died at age 66.

The “Free Fallin” singer was rushed to the hospital on Sunday as he was in cardiac arrest and later put on life support. When he was found in his Malibu home, Petty was not breathing and was unconscious.

According to TMZ, EMT’s rushed to his home and were able to get a pulse. He was then taken to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.

When Petty arrived at the medical center, he reportedly had no brain activity. His loved ones made the decision to pull life support.

The Florida native is an inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and is primarily known for his wildly popular rock songs with his band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

The band burst onto the scene in 1976. Their biggest hits included “I Won’t Back Down,” “Runnin’ Down a Dream,” and “American Girl.”

Petty was also a member of a supergroup collective called the Traveling Wilburys in the late ’80s alongside Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.

Over the years, Petty won 3 Grammys and racked up 18 nominations.

This past month, Petty concluded his most recent tour, which started back in April. During an interview with Rolling Stone, Petty explained that the tour, which was done in honor of their 40th anniversary, would likely be “the last big one.”

“We’re all on the backside of our 60s,” he continued. “I have a granddaughter now I’d like to see as much as I can. I don’t want to spend my life on the road. This tour will take me away for four months. With a little kid, that’s a lot of time.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Richard E. Aaron