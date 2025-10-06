‘The Voice’ Alum Calls Marriage ‘Stupid,’ Says Money is What Makes Him Happy

Chike Osebuka, known by his stage name as Chike, is no fan of marriage. He says he doesn’t get the concept.

The 32-year-old singer revealed his views on marriage during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo on his WithChude podcast, per Pulse. As of now, the Nigerian singer and songwriter has no plans on getting married.

“In my personal opinion, in fact, I think it’s a stupid step to get married, that’s my opinion,” he said on the podcast. Instead, he says financial stability is true happiness, not the pursuit of love.

“For me to be happy, to be honest, I need a lot of money. This is not even canal, I won’t lie to you, I like money. I want money,” he explained. His views come from personal experience as he’s dealt with financial hardship while pursuing music. Chike said he didn’t follow a passion for music until he completed his college studies.

“I would say maybe right after my university, I knew music is what I’ll do for a living,” he said. “I won’t say I knew before, to be honest, because I just used to sing and disturb everybody around me…It was a tough part, I even had to start acting for like two years.”

This isn’t his first time talking about his lack of dedication to love, revealing in a 2022 interview that he’s never said “I love you” to a partner. At the time, he explained that the phrase makes him feel “vulnerable,” saying, “I get that feeling that if I say it, my bolz would shrink and disappear. Happy I get to sing it though,” he said.

Chike grew in popularity as a contestant on Project Fame West Africa. He later showed off his chops as a participant on The Voice Nigeria, where he came in second position during Season 1.