A ‘Modern Family’ Favorite Just Got Married

Eric Stonestreet is a married man. The Modern Family staple shared an Instagram post on his birthday that served as a dual announcement of his wedding to Lindsay Schweitzer.

“It’s my birthday and guess what I got,” he captioned the post. It featured several photos, including one of him smiling in a traditional tuxedo, and of him and Schweitzer walking and smiling in their wedding gear.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The newlyweds have been together since 2017 and got engaged in 2021. They wed in an intimate ceremony at their Kansas City dream home. The Instagram post also included sharing their first dance in front of several musicians with acoustic guitars.

MODERN FAMILY – ABC’s “Modern Family” stars Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker. (Jill Greenberg via Getty Images)

Stonestreet’s on-screen husband, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, commented, writing, “Of all second marriages, this one is my favorite! I love you both! I’m so happy for you!!!!” Ferguson’s real-life husband, Justin Mikita, also commented, writing, “Congrats!” Oscar winner Octavia Spencer commented, “Congratulations! So happy for you both.”

In July, The Santa Clauses star told PEOPLE exclusively their wedding plans. “Well, I’ve said we’re building a house to host a wedding, and we’re still on track to do that,” Stonestreet said at the time. “We’re almost done with the house, and that’s been our plan all along. We got engaged and then all of a sudden got an opportunity to build a house, and I thought, no better way to start a relationship than literally building a foundation. So that’s our plan and we’re still on track for that.”

Schweitzer is a pediatric nurse. The two met while attending the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City. “They are very happy to have met each other. They’re enjoying spending time together,” a source revealed at the time to PEOPLE.

Stonestreet gushed about her in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show. “She calms me — she calms my nerves. I’m a very high-strung person,” he said.