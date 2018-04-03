Adam Levine Calls Kelly Clarkson ‘Weird’ After ‘The Voice’ Freak-Out

Adam Levine dished out a playful burn to fellow Voice coach Kelly Clarkson after she got a bit too excited after a performance.

Clarkson freaked out over singer Kyla Jade, who was in a knockout battle for Blake Shelton’s team, and her performance of Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me.” She began dancing and was overwhelmed by the talent on display. This wild reaction made Clarkson the object of some odd stares from her fellow coaches, but she did not slow down.

The “Since You’ve Been Gone” singer went on a whole spiel after the performance about how great the rendition was, including some more awkward dance moves.

The Maroon 5 frontman then chimed in to poke fun at Clarkson’s off-the-wall reaction.

“Kelly, you’re like the weirdest person,” Levine said.

Clarkson did not deter her from her praise, though. She then went into a spiel about how when she sings in the shower, she imagines having a voice like Jade’s.

Despite the shade from the other Voice judges, viewers loved the Clarkson’s freak-out.

“Y’all c’mon now, y’all know EVERYONE wants to dance with the Queen of TEXAS!” viewer Delanie Trent wrote.

Viewer Emily Dachs added, “I think Kelly’s reaction sums up everyone’s reaction to that The Voice performance.”

I think Kelly’s reaction sums up everyone’s reaction to that @NBCTheVoice performance 😂 #chills — x – Emily Dachs (@emilylightningg) April 3, 2018

This performance came in the “Knockouts” round of competition, where two members of each team face off against one another. The coach in question then selects one of the contestants to carry on in the competition while the other is sent home.

After this whole ordeal with Clarkson, Shelton ended up choosing Jade over Jaclyn Lovey, who covered Corinne Bailey Rae’s 2006 song “Put Your Records On.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Trae Patton