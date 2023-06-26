The Offspring Addresses Fans After Major Blunder

Rock band The Offspring is apologizing to fans following the 15th anniversary vinyl reissue of their 2008 album Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace. Released on June 16, the anniversary reissue left the band "horrified," as it only features clean versions of the group's expletive-laced songs, including "You're Gonna Go Far Kid," "Nothingness," and "Stuff Is Messed Up," prompting the band to issue an expletive laden statement promising to make things right.

"Any fan of The Offspring knows that we enjoy cussing on occasion, because sometimes there's just no substitute for a properly placed curse word," the band wrote in a statement shared to Instagram and Facebook Friday. "So you must understand how we were completely f-ing horrified to find out that the 15th anniversary re-issue vinyl release of 'Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace' had the 'clean' versions of 'You're Gonna Go Far, Kid,' 'Nothingtown' and 'Stuff Is Messed Up' on it."

The group said they have "no idea how this s- happened," adding that they "didn't even know there was a clean version!" According to The Offspring, they and Roundhill cre currently "working to fix this bulls- ASAP" and they will "let you all know how and when this will be remedied but rest assured, goddamnit., that it will be f-in' fixed!" The band concluded the message by writing, "Thank you all for your patience, and please accept our deepest f-ing apologies."

Rise and Fall, Rage And Grace was released in 2008 as The Offspring's eighth studio album. The album landed in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and went to No. 4 on Top Alternative Albums in the U.S. It also reached No. 3 in Japan, No. 3 in Australia, No. 4 in Canada, and No. 6 in France. The album's best-known single, "You're Gonna Go Far Kid," remains the band's No. 1 most streamed track with over 1.9 billion global streams, per Consequence.

In April, The Offspring announced a 15th anniversary reissue of the album featuring a bonus 7″ vinyl with two new live tracks recorded at Hellfest in 2022. At the time, lead singer Dexter Holland said the group was "pumped" for the reissue, adding, "we've worked with Round Hill to personally put together this re-release that has special art, a re-imagined album cover, and even a bonus 7″ with a couple of live songs from our Hellfest performance in France last year." The reissue is currently still available on The Offspring's website.