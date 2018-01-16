The Cranberries Music Sales Rise 900,000% After Dolores O’Riordan Death

Dolores O’Riordan’s abrupt death Monday left fans seeking emotional solace in her music, sending sales up over 900,000%.

O’Riordan’s solo projects and her music with The Cranberries dominated Amazon’s album sales in the 24 hours following her death announcement. By Tuesday morning, nine of the top ten trending albums featured the musical icon and several more of her albums sat in the top 20.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Among those was The Cranberries album Something Else, which saw a 935,700% spike in sales. Others included Everybody Else Is Doing It (up 303,140%), No Need to Argue (up 229,333%), To The Faithful Departed (un 185,494%) and a solo project No Baggages (up 175,181%).

The artist’s sales also surged on iTunes following the news of her death. On Monday, The Cranberries’ albums secured spots 3, 6, 7 and 9 on the Top 10 Albums chart.

O’Riordan, who led Irish band The Cranberries to international rock fame in the 1990s, died Monday in a London hotel room. She was 46.

“Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old,” her PR agency said Monday in a statement, which was later parroted by the band. “The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.”

“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” the statement continued.

A source in the London Police Department told the Santa Monica Observer that authorities found counterfeit fentanyl near O’Riordan’s bed, leading them to presume she took her own life by a deliberate overdose.

Despite their alleged predictions, O’Riordan’s official cause of death will be announced later, along with a toxicology report. If Fentanyl overdose is revealed as her cause of death, the rocker will join other artists like Prince and rapper Lil Peep, who died from the drug.

After splitting from her husband of 20 years in 2014, the Irish rocker’s life took a hard personal turn. She spoke publicly about contemplating suicide and her bipolar disorder, which she struggled with for years before being diagnosed in 2015.

In 2014, she told the Belfast Telegraph that she once tried to take her own life. “I tried to overdose last year… I suppose I am meant to stay here for the kids,” she said at the time.

She is survived by three children: Taylor Baxter, 20, and Molly Leigh, 16, and Dakota Rain, 12.

During the interview, the “Linger” singer said she could not keep sleeping tablets around “because if I have a few drinks I’ll take them… Then you don’t wake up.”

Aside from O’Riordan’s mental health struggles, she also suffered from back problems which led The Cranberries to cancel several tour stops last fall. She assured fans in December she was “feeling good” and detailed one of her final performances, playing at Billboard’s annual holiday party.

Following the news of O’Riordan’s sudden death, celebrities, musicians and fans expressed an outpouring of support and condolences. Read tributes from her fellow musical artists here.