The Chainsmokers Reveal They've Had Threesomes Together: 'It's Weird'

The Chainsmokers are getting real about their past sexual experiences. The musical duo, Andrew "Drew" Taggart and Alex Pall, appeared on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where they told host Alexandra Cooper that they had both had threesomes together on multiple occasions in the past.

Pall, 37, was clear that all of these experiences had happened "a long time" ago. "It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms," he explained. "In Europe, they have the two beds, they don't even split them apart ... so it's almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios."

Pall continued of one particular time the two had engaged in such an experience, "I think we were like, 'What the f- just happened?'" noting that these things were "never planned." He admitted, "It's weird. I'm not gonna lie." The two also confessed to hooking up with fans early on in their career, but Taggart, 33, insisted to Cooper, "I don't think we've ever hooked up with a diehard fan: no one wearing merch or anything."

Pall also got personal on another level, sharing with listeners the story of when his ex-girlfriend allegedly tried spying on him via a pet-food dispenser with a camera she installed in his house. "It was, like, 'Oh my God, I've been getting spied on for seven months by this f-king pet camera," he remembered of discovering the camera. "I got up close to it, and she had blacked out the recording light with a marker and then covered it with an additional piece of electric tape perfectly cut out."

Pall, who eventually broke up with the unnamed ex, admitted that the relationship was "just the most unhealthy" one ever, and that it left him feeling like he was "losing [his] mind." He added, "My mom hated her, my sister hated her, everyone didn't like her at this point. At this point, I was, like, 'I think I should probably call this soon' ... but I'm such an optimist, it's hard for me to pull this rug out."