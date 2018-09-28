Watch Kelsea Ballerini Perform ‘This Feeling’ With The Chainsmokers

Kelsea Ballerini and The Chainsmokers recently sang their collaboration, “This Feeling” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The episode marked the first time Ballerini and the duo performed the song on national TV.

Ballerini initially announced the duet on social media, retweeting a message band members Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart shared, showing a sketch of three people with skeleton heads, along with the date of Sept. 18.

The Chainsmokers recently elaborated on “This Feeling,” explaining the inspiration behind the uptempo single.

“This feeling is about following ur heart,” they wrote. “It’s about following it when everyone around u is telling u that you’re an idiot but they just don’t get it, because they never could, because they aren’t you.”

Ballerini previously revealed that getting to record a song with The Chainsmokers was a dream come true.

“I’ve literally said for like two years now, my dream collab is to work with these guys,” Ballerni told Beats 1 Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I love that they write their stuff. They’re songwriters, which I relate to so much and respect a whole lot. I love their stuff. I’ve covered it for a couple concerts too which is really fun. Last year, I was opening for a country band, namely Lady Antebellum, and I covered ‘Closer,’ and then I did an Instagram cover of ‘Paris.’ So yeah, super fanning you know.”

Ballerini is a new addition to this season of The Voice, taking over the inaugural Comeback Stage, where she coaches six contestants for the chance to compete again.

“It’s been such a new, fulfilling challenge and I’ve been beyond inspired by the artists I’ve gotten to meet and work with,” she wrote on Instagram. “I can’t wait for you to fall in love with them.”

Ballerini will release the deluxe version of her Unapologetically album on Oct. 26. Pre-order the record here.

