Taylor Swift: Who Is Clara Bow From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Track List?

After surprising fans Sunday by announcing her upcoming 11th studio album while accepting the Grammy for album of the year, Taylor Swift sent fans into another tizzy Monday night when she released the complete track list for The Tortured Poets Department. Meddled among a track list that features Post Malone on a song called "Fortnight" and Florence + the Machine on another titled "Florida!!!," as well as more than a few songs that seemingly hint at some breakup ballads about her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, is a track listed on "Side B" that has left Swifties asking one question: Who is Clara Bow?

Although Swift is known for weaving intricate fictional stories into her songs, such as the love triangle that played across three songs on folklore, "Clara Bow" is much more than fiction. Similar to Swift, Bow found fame while young, first winning a small part in the film Beyond the Rainbow (1922) by way of a magazine's beauty contest before going on to move to Hollywood and singing with Preferred Pictures. The actress rose to fame in the silent film era of the 1920s and was among the handful of starlets who successfully transitioned to the "talkies" era. Her early success in films like Black Oxen, Wine, and It, a film adapted from an Elinor Glyn novella, made her one of the original Hollywood "It" girls, according to the Brooklyn-born actress' Biography.com profile.

(Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Despite her ultra-successful career, Bow retired from acting in 1933 following a number of scandals and a nervous breakdown. According to Biography.com, the actress "suffered from an overloaded work schedule, celebrity scrutiny and the lingering traumas of her upbringing" and had been "associated with a number of men off-screen and her romantic life became the object of much hurtful speculation and gossip," much like Swift's own romantic life. The Guardian reported that Bow was eventually "snubbed by the in-crowd" while "studio executives tried to manipulate her, calling her a 'birdbrain' and 'dumbbell,' while she continued to make them masses of money at the box office." After suffering a breakdown in 1931, she retired from acting in 1933 and escaped Hollywood altogether, becoming a rancher in Nevada alongside her husband Rex Bell, whom she married in 1931, per Brittanica. According to welcometosilentmovies.com, the couple initially kept their romance secret, with Bow later revealing they did so for the sake of privacy.

While Swift hasn't yet addressed the topic of any of the songs on The Tortured Poets Department, the similarities between the singer and Bow are quite clear, with many Swifties buzzing about the two women on social media. Both women achieved immeasurable fame while they were young, and both were the center of gossip for the better part of their careers. Many fans are also theorizing about the placement of "Clara Bow" as the final track on the album.

Taylor's releasing a song called Clara Bow!!! This is my brand!!!

Clara Bow was (literally) the it girl of the silent film era, I think this quote from her is quite fitting – "my life in Hollywood contained plenty of uproar. I'm sorry for a lot of it but not awfully sorry." pic.twitter.com/6taqUjeX2s — jade (@tsholyground) February 6, 2024

"Clara Bow" will mark Swift's latest song centered around an actual person. "The Last Great American Dynasty," from her 2020 album folklore, is about Rebekah Harkness, the American socialite who owned the singer's current Rhode Island home, fondly dubbed Holiday House. "Epiphany," also from folklore, is partially inspired by the singer's veteran grandfather Archie Dean and his time in World War II when he fought in the Battle of Guadalcanal. Meanwhile, "Marjorie," from folklore's 2020 sister album evermore, is about Swift's late grandmother, Marjorie Finlay, who was an opera singer and TV personality.

The Tortured Poets Department is slated to release on Friday, April 19. The album features 16 tracks – "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone, ""The Tortured Poets Department," "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys," Down Bad," "So Long, London," "But Daddy I Love Him," "Fresh Out The Slammer," "Florida!!!" featuring Florence and the Machine, "Guilty as Sin?," "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?," "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)," "LOML," "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart," "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," "The Alchemy," and "Clara Bow" – as well as one bonus track called "The Manuscript."