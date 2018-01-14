Police Warn Taylor Swift About Possibly Obsessed Fan Seeking a Gun

Police have warned Taylor Swift after they encountered a man that was possibly obsessed with her.

New Hampshire law enforcement encountered an unnamed man who claimed to be the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s boyfriend, according to TMZ. The man, who was being voluntary interviewed for an unrelated case, began talking about wanting a gun to protect Swift.

The man began asking officers what states it was legal to drive through with a concealed carry permit. He also claimed that Swift was heading to Africa and that he needed a gun to protect her there.

The man even showed officers text messages from a person he claimed was Swift.

The authorities couldn’t arrest him for anything since he hadn’t committed any crime. They were concerned about the situation, so they are in the process of contacting Swift.

This is far from the first time Swift has faced a stalker situation.

In March 2017, 29-year-old Mohammed Jaffar was arrested for stalking and burglary after repeatedly showing up at the pop star’s New York apartment. He apparently made five visits over two months. He would hold down her apartment buzzer from up to an hour straight.

Jaffar was also accused of climbing on the roof of the apartment and “lurking in the singing star’s alleyway and launching a creepy campaign” to her her attention.