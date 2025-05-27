2025 American Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The biggest stars in music came out for the 2025 American Music Awards more than two years after the last telecast.

Jennifer Lopez hosted the Memorial Day celebration, live from Las Vegas, which was the first one to air on CBS after airing on ABC since 1974.

Performers included Lopez, Rod Stewart, Gloria Estefan, Benson Boone, Icon Award honoree Janet Jackson, Gwen Stefani, Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Renée Rapp, and Alex Warren. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar led the night with 10 nominations, followed by Post Malone with eight nods. Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey are tied with seven nominations each.

New categories include Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Social Song of the Year. Fans were able to vote for their favorites.

Scroll on to see the complete list 51st American Music Awards winners (in bold) and nominees.

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish — WINNER

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

New Artist of the Year

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams – WINNER

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

Album of the Year

BRAT – Charli xcx

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish — WINNER

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

The Secret of Us – Gracie Abrams

The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift

WE DON’T TRUST YOU – Future & Metro Boomin

Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

“Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone

“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish — WINNER

“Die with a Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen

“Lose Control” – Teddy Swims

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Too Sweet” – Hozier

Collaboration of the Year

“APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

“Die with a Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars— WINNER

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen

“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Miles on It” – Marshmello & Kane Brown

Social Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

“Anxiety” – Doechii – WINNER

“End of Beginning” – Djo

“HOT TO GO!” – Chappell Roan

“Messy” – Lola Young

“Million Dollar Baby” – Tommy Richman

Favorite Touring Artist

Billie Eilish— WINNER

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Favorite Music Video

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

“Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone

“Die with a Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — WINNER

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” – KAROL G

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Benson Boone

Bruno Mars — WINNER

Hozier

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Billie Eilish — WINNER

Chappell Roan

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Album

BRAT – Charli xcx

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish — WINNER

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Song

“Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone

“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish — WINNER

“Die with a Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Lose Control” – Teddy Swims

Favorite Male Country Artist

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone — WINNER

Shaboozey

Favorite Female Country Artist

Beyoncé — WINNER

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay — WINNER

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

AM I OKAY? – Megan Moroney

BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN – Jelly Roll

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé — WINNER

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going – Shaboozey

Favorite Country Song

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” – Luke Combs

“High Road” – Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph

“I Am Not Okay” – Jelly Roll

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen — WINNER

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Eminem — WINNER

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Doechii

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion— WINNER

Sexyy Red

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

CHROMAKOPIA – Tyler, The Creator

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

one of wun – Gunna

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) – Eminem — WINNER

WE DON’T TRUST YOU – Future & Metro Boomin

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

“Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar

“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

“TGIF” – GloRilla

“WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla & Sexyy Red

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

PARTYNEXTDOOR

The Weeknd— WINNER

Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA – WINNER

Tyla

Favorite R&B Album

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U – PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

Bryson Tiller – Bryson Tiller

Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd — WINNER

PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4) – PARTYNEXTDOOR

SOS Deluxe: LANA – SZA

Favorite R&B Song

“Made for Me” – Muni Long

“Million Dollar Baby” – Tommy Richman

“Residuals” – Chris Brown

“Saturn” – SZA – WINNER

“Timeless” – The Weeknd & Playboi Carti

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny — WINNER

Feid

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Becky G – WINNER

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Young Miko

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Calibre 50

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda — WINNER

Favorite Latin Album

Cosa Nuestra – Rauw Alejandro

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Bad Bunny — WINNER

Dolido Pero No Arrepentido – Fuerza Regida

ÉXODO – Peso Pluma

INCÓMODO – Tito Double P

Favorite Latin Song

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

“Gata Only” – FloyyMenor X Cris Mj

“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” – KAROL G

“Soltera” – Shakira — WINNER

“Tu Boda” – Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida

Favorite Rock Artist

Hozier

Linkin Park

Pearl Jam

Twenty One Pilots — WINNER

Zach Bryan

Favorite Rock Album

9 lives – Koe Wetzel

Clancy – Twenty One Pilots — WINNER

Submarine – The Marías

The Great American Bar Scene – Zach Bryan

Unreal Unearth: Unending – Hozier

Favorite Rock Song

“Dilemma” – Green Day

“Pink Skies” – Zach Bryan

“Stargazing” – Myles Smith

“The Emptiness Machine” – Linkin Park — WINNER

“Too Sweet” – Hozier

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

Charli xcx

David Guetta

John Summit

Lady Gaga — WINNER

Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 — WINNER

Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)

Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and cast

Twisters: The Album

Wicked: The Soundtrack – Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande. and cast

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Asake

Rema

Tems

Tyla — WINNER

Wizkid

Favorite K-Pop Artist

ATEEZ

Jimin

RM — WINNER

ROSÉ

Stray Kids