2025 American Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The biggest stars in music came out for the 2025 American Music Awards more than two years after the last telecast.
Jennifer Lopez hosted the Memorial Day celebration, live from Las Vegas, which was the first one to air on CBS after airing on ABC since 1974.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Performers included Lopez, Rod Stewart, Gloria Estefan, Benson Boone, Icon Award honoree Janet Jackson, Gwen Stefani, Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Renée Rapp, and Alex Warren. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar led the night with 10 nominations, followed by Post Malone with eight nods. Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey are tied with seven nominations each.
New categories include Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Social Song of the Year. Fans were able to vote for their favorites.
Scroll on to see the complete list 51st American Music Awards winners (in bold) and nominees.
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish — WINNER
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
New Artist of the Year
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams – WINNER
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tommy Richman
Album of the Year
BRAT – Charli xcx
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish — WINNER
Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
The Secret of Us – Gracie Abrams
The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift
WE DON’T TRUST YOU – Future & Metro Boomin
Song of the Year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
“Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone
“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish — WINNER
“Die with a Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen
“Lose Control” – Teddy Swims
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
“Too Sweet” – Hozier
Collaboration of the Year
“APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars
“Die with a Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars— WINNER
“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen
“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Miles on It” – Marshmello & Kane Brown
Social Song of the Year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
“Anxiety” – Doechii – WINNER
“End of Beginning” – Djo
“HOT TO GO!” – Chappell Roan
“Messy” – Lola Young
“Million Dollar Baby” – Tommy Richman
Favorite Touring Artist
Billie Eilish— WINNER
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Favorite Music Video
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
“Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone
“Die with a Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — WINNER
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” – KAROL G
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Benson Boone
Bruno Mars — WINNER
Hozier
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Billie Eilish — WINNER
Chappell Roan
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Album
BRAT – Charli xcx
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish — WINNER
Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Song
“Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone
“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish — WINNER
“Die with a Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Lose Control” – Teddy Swims
Favorite Male Country Artist
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone — WINNER
Shaboozey
Favorite Female Country Artist
Beyoncé — WINNER
Ella Langley
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Favorite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay — WINNER
Old Dominion
Parmalee
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
AM I OKAY? – Megan Moroney
BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN – Jelly Roll
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé — WINNER
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going – Shaboozey
Favorite Country Song
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” – Luke Combs
“High Road” – Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen — WINNER
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Eminem — WINNER
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, The Creator
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Doechii
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion— WINNER
Sexyy Red
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
CHROMAKOPIA – Tyler, The Creator
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
one of wun – Gunna
The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) – Eminem — WINNER
WE DON’T TRUST YOU – Future & Metro Boomin
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
“Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
“TGIF” – GloRilla
“WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla & Sexyy Red
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
PARTYNEXTDOOR
The Weeknd— WINNER
Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA – WINNER
Tyla
Favorite R&B Album
$ome $exy $ongs 4 U – PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake
Bryson Tiller – Bryson Tiller
Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd — WINNER
PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4) – PARTYNEXTDOOR
SOS Deluxe: LANA – SZA
Favorite R&B Song
“Made for Me” – Muni Long
“Million Dollar Baby” – Tommy Richman
“Residuals” – Chris Brown
“Saturn” – SZA – WINNER
“Timeless” – The Weeknd & Playboi Carti
Favorite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny — WINNER
Feid
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Favorite Female Latin Artist
Becky G – WINNER
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Young Miko
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
Calibre 50
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda — WINNER
Favorite Latin Album
Cosa Nuestra – Rauw Alejandro
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Bad Bunny — WINNER
Dolido Pero No Arrepentido – Fuerza Regida
ÉXODO – Peso Pluma
INCÓMODO – Tito Double P
Favorite Latin Song
“DtMF” – Bad Bunny
“Gata Only” – FloyyMenor X Cris Mj
“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” – KAROL G
“Soltera” – Shakira — WINNER
“Tu Boda” – Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida
Favorite Rock Artist
Hozier
Linkin Park
Pearl Jam
Twenty One Pilots — WINNER
Zach Bryan
Favorite Rock Album
9 lives – Koe Wetzel
Clancy – Twenty One Pilots — WINNER
Submarine – The Marías
The Great American Bar Scene – Zach Bryan
Unreal Unearth: Unending – Hozier
Favorite Rock Song
“Dilemma” – Green Day
“Pink Skies” – Zach Bryan
“Stargazing” – Myles Smith
“The Emptiness Machine” – Linkin Park — WINNER
“Too Sweet” – Hozier
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
Charli xcx
David Guetta
John Summit
Lady Gaga — WINNER
Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 — WINNER
Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and cast
Twisters: The Album
Wicked: The Soundtrack – Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande. and cast
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Asake
Rema
Tems
Tyla — WINNER
Wizkid
Favorite K-Pop Artist
ATEEZ
Jimin
RM — WINNER
ROSÉ
Stray Kids