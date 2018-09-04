T-Pain Detained at Airport After Attempting to Carry Gun Onto Plane

Rapper T-Pain was detained after making it through security with a gun at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Friday.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the rapper, whose real name is Faheem Rashad Najm, and his bodyguard Carlos Aleili Flores went through the security checkpoint at around 1:40 p.m. Police said the weapon was found in Flores’ backpack.

Police later released the two after they learned T-Pain did have a permit to carry the weapon. They did not immediately charge the two men with a crime. According to Page Six, police later fined T-Pain $200 and an investigation is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, T-Pain chronicled the incident on his Instagram account. After he was detained, he shared a photo after he was detained.

“#B–IMightBe a tad bit late to #Lubbock #TX today,” the rapper wrote. “Things at the Atlanta airport are getting……….. eventful.”

On Saturday, T-Pain also posted a video after he arrived in Seattle.

“For everybody reading headlines and making their own stories and calling me an ‘ignorant thug with a gun’ just because that’s what you draw from my image,” T-Pain wrote on Instagram. “What they’re NOT talking about is how I didn’t leave my Security stuck there with MY gun when most artist would’ve ran off from fear of the press *cough cough* it was an honest mistake.”

He later said he is not facing any charges and was not arrested.

“All my guns are legal, registered to me under my license to carry and out of the reach of my children because I’m not a dumba–,” he continued. “Atlanta PD unloaded the rounds and handed it right back to me, I sent it home and caught the next flight out. Pls for the love of God. CALM YOUR T–!!!”

In the video, the 32-year-old said he usually never takes his guns out of his home, but he was filming a Red Bull project with Murda Beetz and he did not want his weapons there when strangers were visiting. So, he had his security guard put the guns in a bag. A week later, his bodyguard accidentally took the bag with him to the airport.

T-Pain is known for hits like “I’m Sprung,” “Buy U A Drink (Shawty Snappin’),” “Bartender” and “Can’t Believe It,” as well as his use of AutoTune in many of his songs. His most recent album was Oblivion, released in November 2017.

In June, he sued record label Konvict for allegedly withholding a $200,000 advance on the album, reports the Journal-Constitution. The civil complaint was filed in Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia.

