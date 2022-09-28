Revered DJ Stu Allan Dead at 60

Stu Allan, a revered dance music DJ in the U.K. music scene, died on Sept. 22. He was 60. Allan, who was a big supporter of hip-hop, dance, and rave during the 1980s and 1990s, was battling cancer.

Allan's family is "so sad," his manager told BBC News, but they are "relieved he is finally at peace after his illness." His manager announced on Twitter that his family will schedule a memorial event to honor Allan's memory in the future. They also published a follow-up message on Sept. 25 to thank fans for their support and the donations many made to cancer research in his memory.

It is with much sadness that we write this message to let you know that Stu has passed away today.

We will be holding a memorial event in Stu’s memory sometime soon, where we can all celebrate his amazing life.

Please leave a comment below and what memories you have of Stu💔 pic.twitter.com/ZNXJU2KslA — Stu Allan (@stu_allan) September 22, 2022

"Whilst we are still coming to terms with the loss of Stu, we wanted to let you know that through Stu's journey with cancer, Stu expressed that he would like any donations to be made to front-line nurses, carers, and other things he was fond [of]," the statement read. Allan's family went on to ask his fans to hold off on donating until they release a list of organizations Allan wished fans to support. "Thank you again for your love and support," the statement read.

Allan grew up in Anglesey but moved to Manchester in the early 1980s. Although he initially hoped to succeed in music as a member of a band, he took up DJing in 1982. He was inspired by Grandmaster Flash's "The Adventures of Grandmaster Flash on the Wheels of Steel" on BBC Radio 1. By 1984, he already had a strong foothold in the Manchester music scene, with his remixes being heavily featured on the radio. As the decade went on, he became known for highlighting rave and house music, granting some of the genre's most important early acts radio time for the first time. During the 1990s, he was one of the producers behind the band Clock, which had hits with several covers, including "Whoomph! (There It Is)" and "Oh What a Night."

After news of Allan's death broke last week, tributes from his fans and colleagues came pouring in. "I'm shocked to hear of the death of [Allan]," DJ Justin Robertson wrote. "He introduced me to more amazing music than I can remember. His Bus Diss and His seamless House shows were my introductions to the sound of hip hop and house. Impeccable selector and inspiration. RIP Stu."

"Sad news today on the passing of Stu Allan," Mike Sweeney, who worked with Allan in Manchester, wrote on Instagram. "A visionary force in the world of Hip Hop, Dance, and Rave. We spent many an hour in the Piccadilly Radio studios talking about music in all [its] genres. He was a genuinely nice, modest guy. I'll miss you mate RIP."

"I am so very sorry to hear this news today, His name is Stu Allen," DJ Carl Cox wrote on Instagram. "We have lost one of my heroes and a shining light of the Rave scene he helped build. Never forget. My condolences [go] out to his family and friends."