Stevie Wonder Announces He Will Undergo Kidney Transplant

R&B legend Stevie Wonder has announced he will be undergoing a kidney transplant this fall, putting a break to his touring. The music superstar revealed the news during a performance at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London.

Wonder opened up to the crowd in attendance, confirming that he would be finishing three remaining shows before getting surgery in September according to Variety.

“So what’s gonna happen is this: I’m going to have surgery. I’m going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year,” Wonder told the crowd at the festival. “You ain’t got to hear no rumors about nothing; I told you what’s up — I’m good.”

The moment, this evening at Hyde Park, Stevie Wonder told us why he would be taking a break from performing…. pic.twitter.com/pwfjnczGKx — Aleem Maqbool (@AleemMaqbool) July 6, 2019

The musician also took a moment to confirm that he already had a donor for the procedure and was set for a routine procedure. This news caused the crowd to give out a hearty cheer.

“I’m all good. I have a donor; it’s all good,” Wonder added. “I want you to know I came here to give you my love and to thank you for your love.”

Wonder’s performance was the second of five major shows occurring at the park according to Variety. Barbara Streisand will be taking the stage Sunday, Florence + The Machine on Saturday, July 13 and Robbie Williams on Sunday, July 14.

Fans for wonder shared their thoughts about Wonder on a video of the announcement shared by BBC News North America correspondent Aleem Maqbool.

“Go brave! Speedy recovery…live strong!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Wishing him well and gratitude to the donor,” another wrote.

Fans also flooded Variety‘s post on the announcement with their reactions to the news.

“Praying for a successful operation and speedy recovery,” a fan added to the discussion online.

“Best wishes and stronger health [Stevie Wonder],” a second wrote.

Prior to the announcement from the stage, rumors about Wonder’s health had made the rounds according to TMZ.

According to a report in the Detroit Free Press, Wonder was allegedly fighting a “serious but manageable” health problem and had begun to take steps to treat it. TMZ adds that other rumors including that Wonder was “suffering from kidney failure” and had “begun dialysis,” adding that none of that has been confirmed.

These rumors would explain why Wonder took the step to announce his procedure from the stage, dispelling rumors in the process. Wonder’s procedure comes shortly after another music legend, Mick Jagger, was forced to delay the Rolling Stones latest tour due to a heart issue and surgery.