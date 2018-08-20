Music

Spotify Responds to Nicki Minaj Claims it Penalized Her Album

Spotify has officially responded to claims made by Nicki Minaj that the company penalized her new […]

Spotify has officially responded to claims made by Nicki Minaj that the company penalized her new album, Queen, upon its release.

The response comes after Minaj took to Twitter to unload her thoughts and feelings about why the album did not debut in the number one slot on the Billboard 200.

“Spotify supported Nicki Minaj with a Times Square billboard, a host of the largest playlists, New Music Friday and the new music release shelf,” a Spotigy spokesperson said. “Her song ‘Bed’ actually saw an increase based on the promotions put behind the campaign. The company continues to be big fans of Nicki.”

In her tweets, Minaj alleged that “Spotify had to teach me a lesson,” and went on to say that her “label didn’t want to defend me for fear of Spotify trying to teach Ariana [Grande] a ‘lesson’ too!”

She also claimed that the “lesson” Spotify was allegedly teaching her was over the fact that she played her whole album on Apple Music before it was even officially released.

Later Minaj brought up rapper Travis Scott, who did take the number one slot on the Billboard 200, saying that she “spoke to him” and that “he knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week.”

She also accused the music industry of sexism, saying that many “women get systematically blackballed out of their positions in an office building & can’t fight back.”

At this time, neither Scott not Billboard appear to have commented on Minaj’s tweet-storm.

