Spotify Responds to Nicki Minaj Claims it Penalized Her Album

Spotify has officially responded to claims made by Nicki Minaj that the company penalized her new album, Queen, upon its release.

The response comes after Minaj took to Twitter to unload her thoughts and feelings about why the album did not debut in the number one slot on the Billboard 200.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Spotify supported Nicki Minaj with a Times Square billboard, a host of the largest playlists, New Music Friday and the new music release shelf,” a Spotigy spokesperson said. “Her song ‘Bed’ actually saw an increase based on the promotions put behind the campaign. The company continues to be big fans of Nicki.”

Spotify put drake’s face on every playlist but told me they’d have to teach me a lesson for playing my music 10 mins early on #QueenRadio. Even tho they’ve been giving away my music for free for years & I am one of the top Spotify artists of all time. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

In her tweets, Minaj alleged that “Spotify had to teach me a lesson,” and went on to say that her “label didn’t want to defend me for fear of Spotify trying to teach Ariana [Grande] a ‘lesson’ too!”

Spotify had to teach me a lesson but rewarded the man who has had an Apple radio show the longest; inadvertently helping the Apple platform the most. Oh I can’t wait for #QueenRadio on Tuesday. They took away my promotion they had promised for the 1st cpl days b/c of this. #Queen — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

She also claimed that the “lesson” Spotify was allegedly teaching her was over the fact that she played her whole album on Apple Music before it was even officially released.

My music went up on Apple so I played it. I assumed it was on Spotify & Tidal at the same time. Spotify said that Apple tweeted fans advising #Queen was up & therefore they had to teach me a lesson. But PRAISE BE TO GOD!!!!!! — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Later Minaj brought up rapper Travis Scott, who did take the number one slot on the Billboard 200, saying that she “spoke to him” and that “he knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week.”

She also accused the music industry of sexism, saying that many “women get systematically blackballed out of their positions in an office building & can’t fight back.”

People are calling me thinking I’m huffing & puffing. Omg y’all this is sarcasm/dry humor. Yikes. I’m having the most iconNIC time. Come let me kiss you. 😩😘😘😘 Who’s coming to the secret show? When people call me & hear me crackin up laughing they seem so puzzled. Loosen up 😅 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

At this time, neither Scott not Billboard appear to have commented on Minaj’s tweet-storm.