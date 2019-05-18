Spice Girls Singer Mel B Takes NSFW Jab at Geri Horner

Spice Girls singer Mel B claimed bandmate Geri Halliwell Horner is “bats– crazy” during the same interview with Piers Morgan in which she claimed she had a fling with Horner during the height of the group’s success.

According to The Mirror, Mel B, whose full name is Melanie Brown, told Morgan for his Life Stories show, “I love Geri to bits, but she’s bats– crazy. I’m crazy in just like a humble northern way, Geri’s crazy in a different way.”

She also called Victoria Beckham, who is not joining the group for their U.K. reunion tour, “a bit of a b– but I love her.”

“I mean, us five were together and now we’re going on tour as four, you know, thank you for that [cough],” she said.

Brown also discussed the group emails and texts they still send each other.

“We just say regular stuff like, ‘How are the kids?’ and, ‘Do you agree with this contract?’ and, ‘Oh Geri’s really annoying me’… ‘Me too,’” she joked. “Oops, it’s on group text. I forget sometimes.”

Bits from this same interview have been coming out for weeks and it has already proven controversial among the band. Back in March, The Daily Mail reported Morgan asked about rumors she had an affair with Horner.

“She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in her country house and her husband. But it’s a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it,” Brown said, before explaining it was only one time.

“It was just that once. And hopefully when Geri gets asked that, which hopefully she will after this, she won’t deny it. Because it was just a fun thing,” she said.

A few days later, Horner’s representative released a statement, saying it was “very disappointing” to read the comments.

“It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumours again, especially on Mother’s Day of all days,” the statement read. “She would like you to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family.”

However, Horner’s representative said there would be no changes to the U.K. and Ireland tour plans, adding Horner is looking forward to having an “amazing time with everyone, and make some new memories.”

Indeed, photos of Brown and Horner rehearsing for the tour together leaked last month.

The rumors Horner and Brown had a romantic relationship have been around for years. In her 2002 memoir Catch a Fire, Brown claimed they were “like boyfriend and girlfriend,” sneaking out and going on nude drives together.

Brown tried to downplay the rumors that she herself revived when she went on Australia’s 2Day 104.1.

“All five of us [slept in a bed together], we were on tour, we had all of our own hotel rooms booked but we all ended up bunking in together. That’s what girls do,” Brown said. “It wasn’t like a big deal, we’ve known each other 20 plus years, it was just one thing that happened one night. I didn’t go into detail about it, at all.”

The Spice Girls‘ reunion tour starts on June 1 at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium. Meanwhile, Morgan’s Life Stories episode with Brown will air on ITV in the U.K. next weekend.

