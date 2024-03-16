Spanish Singer Comes out as Bisexual

Spanish singer Ana Guerra recently made a surprising confession on the TVE program Baila como Puedas. Eight celebrities compete in the reality competition to help a dancer win the grand prize of 50,000 euros ($54,000).

Jury member Rafa Méndez asked Guerra if she had ever had a bisexual experience during rehearsals, and her response indicated that she was open to such a possibility. Guerra boldly replied that, in her opinion, all people are bisexual and can fall in love with anyone regardless of their gender.

"Si que creo que todos somos bisexuales y nos enamoramos de las personas." Ana Guerra lo legendaria que eres. #BailaComoPuedas pic.twitter.com/S8KoQMH9qW — la Wachi⁴⁵⁷🌈 (@MaryWachi_) March 11, 2024

Per Marca, after the judge asked her if she had ever had a bisexual experience: "I think we are all bisexual. We fall in love with people, right?" the former contestant of Operación Triunfo responded to the surprise expressed by a large section of the crowd. It was also something that the jury itself wasn't expecting either. "Ana, you're driving me crazy," Méndez remarked.

Guerra had never talked openly about her sexual orientation before, so the admission caught many fans by surprise. While currently in a stable relationship with the interpreter of Los Serrano, Victor Elías, she was previously dating actor Miguel Ángel Muñoz, with whom she had broken up during the lockdown period of the pandemic.

Despite the disclosure, it is important to clarify that Ana Guerra plans to marry Elías this year. Ana Guerra and Victor Elías set to tie the knot on Oct. 31 at the Prados Moros estate in the Sierra de Guadarrama range in Madrid, where Fran Perea, a close friend of the musician, will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Guerra's career took off when she participated in Season 9 of the reality television talent competition Operación Triunfo. She finished in fifth place and gained national recognition as a result.

Following her departure from Operación Triunfo 2017, Guerra collaborated with Juan Magán on the song "Ni la hora". Within a week of its release, the track reached number one on the Spanish songs chart and later achieved triple platinum status in Spain.

Moreover, her single "Bajito" was certified gold, and thanks to her popularity, in 2018, she became the second Spanish female artist in history to have two songs that have received over 30 million streams on Spotify Spain. She has been named one of the most successful contestants from Operación Triunfo by the Spanish digital newspaper El Español.