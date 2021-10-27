Soul Train Awards 2021: Date, Time and More Details to Know

The Soul Train Awards 2021 is set to be major. This year, the award ceremony will celebrate its 50th anniversary. To commemorate such a special occasion, the show will be held at the famed Apollo Theater in New York City.

The Soul Train Awards honors the best in Black music and entertainment and is a dividend of the popular live entertainment performance series, Soul Train. Just as Soul Train, the Apollo Theater has been synonymous with providing Black entertainers a platform that was not previously afforded to them.

Longtime BFF’s and legendary actresses Tichina Arnold and Ticha Campbell are returning as co-hosts. The show will air on several channels simultaneously right in time for the holidays for the entire family to enjoy.

A little ‘Soul Train’ history

Soul Train debuted on Oct. 2, 1971. The final episode aired in 2006. It became the longest-running first-run, nationally syndicated program in TV history. The actual awards show launched in 1987 and highlight the best in soul, R&B, Gospel, and hip hop. Don Cornelius launched the program to give Black entertainers the spotlight. Other entertainment shows at the time seldom gave Black entertainers much camera time.

First time being filmed at the Apollo Theater

The 2021 ceremony will take place at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem. It marks the first time the show has been based in New York in its 34-year history. The award ceremony has aired from venues in L.A. (1987-2007), Atlanta (2009-11), and Las Vegas (2012-19).

Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell return as co-hosts

Not only are Arnold and Campbell sharing co-hosting duties again, but the duo also is getting producer credit. “Producing and hosting the Soul Train Awards for the last three years with my childhood friend has truly been one of the high points of my life,” Campbell said in a statement. “Yet, upon hearing Tichina and I would be filming at the World Famous Apollo this year, we literally lost our minds with excitement. It is already an extreme honor to be synonymous with Don Cornelius’s legacy, and now, to also walk in the footsteps of the multitude of African-American talent that graced the Apollo stage is mind-blowing to both of us!”

Arnold is just as excited, noting, “Returning to my hometown where it all began for us as young girls and hosting the iconic “Soul Train Awards” at the Apollo is a truly a childhood dream come true,” she said. “I’m honored to stand beside Tisha and take our place in history hosting and creatively producing such an iconic show.”

Date, time, and channel

While the actual ceremony will take place live on Nov. 20, viewers can gather at home on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The show will air on BET and BET Her.