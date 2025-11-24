Son of ’80s Missing Persons Singer Dale Bozzio Raising Money for Her Breast Implant Removal

Missing Persons frontwoman Dale Bozzio’s son is raising money to help fund surgery to remove her breast implants, which he said have been causing her “constant pain” and have made it difficult for her to perform.

Bozzio’s 33-year-old son, Troy McKenzie, recently launched a GoFundMe for the “Mental Hopscotch” rocker, 70, writing that she needed surgery “as soon as possible” to remove her breast implants, as she is “suffering from severe capsular contracture.”

Capsular contracture is when the scar tissue naturally forming around a breast implant tightens and becomes unusually hard, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, causing the breast to feel painful and hard.

The capsular contracture “has left her in constant pain, and it is very difficult for her to perform, record, or earn a living,” McKenzie explained, writing that after the removal procedure, Bozzio will need reconstructive surgery and “extensive recovery.”

“Whether you are a close friend or a lifelong fan, I am humbly asking for your help on behalf of Dale Bozzio, my mom,” he added. “She’s an amazing person, so kind and compassionate. We have the same birthday. I’ve always had a special connection with her. So it saddens me deeply to see what she’s going through.”

McKenzie has set the GoFundMe’s goal at $45,000 to pay for Bozzio’s surgery and post-op recovery, which he said could take up to three months and is not covered by insurance.

“Every dollar donated goes directly to Dale’s medical treatments and healing so that we can get her well and back out there rocking for you,” he wrote. “Your generous donation would provide much-needed financial relief and peace of mind, allowing Dale to focus solely on recovery.”

Asking people to “do what [they] can” in donating or sharing his mom’s story, McKenzie concluded, “Any help will be immensely appreciated by Dale.”

As of the time of publication, the “Destination Unknown” singer’s GoFundMe has rasied more than $35,000 of the $45,000 goal.