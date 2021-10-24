‘SNL’: Brandi Carlile Lived Her Dreams With Last Night’s Performance

Brandi Carlile manifested that she’d perform on Saturday Night Live years ago and on Oct. 23, her wish came true. “How it started vs how it’s going,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her on the SNL stage from three years ago. “Repost Aug. 21, 2018: On a recent trip to NYC when I was lucky enough to perform on @latenightseth I wandered accidentally into the SNL studio looking for the bathroom! I saw the stage and it took my breath away… I don’t know why but I’ve always seen it as a definitive “ok now you’re a rockstar” moment in a person’s musical life…I just HAD to grab a pic on the iconic Saturday Night Live stage. ONE DAY we’ll get there man! Dreams come true every day.”

The six-time Grammy-award-winner and New York Times best-selling author spoke with Vanity Fair ahead of her performance about her desire to do the show. It’s been something she’d wanted to do for two decades. “Every time an album comes out and I don’t get to do Saturday Night Live, I’m always so sad,” Carlile said in a recent phone interview. “But here I am, right? And I can’t imagine a better time to play it. I feel really, really ready. I feel like I have the right songs, the right amount of confidence, the right amount of chill, like I can do this without freaking out and screwing it up, like I would’ve in my twenties.”

https://youtu.be/VDjeuXAME-A

An admitted goofball, the show also makes sense for her to participate in as Carlile says she has a knack for comedy. “I’ve got a warped, sick, dark sense of humor that not everybody gets all the time and you know, I’ll take the good with the bad for that,” she said. Thankfully, viewers enjoyed her performance. She performed her newest single “Broken Horses.”

https://twitter.com/SchenkelTown/status/1452125968173260802?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

One Twitter user typically is not interested in SNL’s musical performances. But, they appreciate Carlile.

After 20 years in the business, Carlile is proving why she’s still a force. One Twitter user says she’s simply that good.

https://twitter.com/ChrisTom/status/1452126636267106308?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Carlile shined with her live instrument and shiny suit. This Twitter user watched in awe.

https://twitter.com/JackShellSays/status/1452126634899820547?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

For this Twitter user, Carlile’s performance was a knockout. The added emoji lets their followers know just how good he thought it was.

. @brandicarlile just blew the roof off @nbcsnl with “Broken Horses.” Hot damn, that was awesome. 👏🏼 👏🏼 👏🏼 — Brad Porter (@bradkporter) October 24, 2021

The wait to perform on the coveted stage was worth it for Carlile. The reactions are proving such.

https://twitter.com/DevonO7/status/1452127723824893959?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A fellow musician recalls playing alongside Carlile in the past. The SNL performance was a full circle moment and full of nostalgia.