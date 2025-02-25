Rising blues star Nat Myers has abruptly postponed his promising summer tour schedule after receiving devastating health news that blindsided the musician and his fans. The Yellow Peril singer, who celebrated a #1 blues record in 2023, revealed through a recent Instagram post that he’s currently hospitalized with sarcoma, a rare form of cancer. Myers shared the news alongside footage of himself playing guitar from his hospital bed.

In his emotional message, Myers detailed the unexpected diagnosis that completely upended his life: “As many of yall know I have been laid low by a rare cancer called a sarcoma. What I thought was a prolonged lung infection turned out to be much more sinister, with growths round my hearts and pulmonary artery. On February 9th I entered the ER & have been in the hospital ever since.

“Doctors of varying humanity have given me days, or weeks to live, but I live by my odds and not there’s,” he continued. “I am currently lookin for the next opportunities to overcome this cool deck of cards I’ve been dealt. I’ve been taken off most my iv’s, and gotten off a lot of the drugs they had me on. I’m feelin better than I have since I entered this facility, and am hoping to continue my next step into my recovery and my future as a survivor.”

Myers added, “I am taking things day by day and conserving and building the energy I need to overcome this affliction. I refuse to speak from the past tense, because there is beauty and life in the struggle I am currently fighting, and I will overcome this. My next quest is to access/gain contact with as many cancer facilities to access more proper care for what I need to succeed over this cancer. I do not know how long this fight will take, but I know so long as my heart beats I will overcome this.”

The diagnosis marks a shocking turn of events for the artist who, just months earlier in June 2024, spoke enthusiastically with PopCulture.com about his upcoming performance schedule and career momentum. In that interview, Myers had expressed excitement about “getting rambling” through a busy summer tour schedule, even mentioning plans to open for acclaimed musician Charley Crockett in late July and embark on a European tour.

“I feel like the rest of my year is just a prelude to the summer,” Myers had told PopCulture.com during their conversation, highlighting the stark contrast between his expectations and current reality.

The Kentucky-raised musician had been enjoying significant professional success prior to his diagnosis. In the same PopCulture interview, Myers reflected on reaching an important milestone: “To have a number one blues record was unreal, and the amount of support & kinship I’ve found and have been lucky to be part of this past year has reminded me why I love playing blues in the first place.”

Myers had also recently partnered with Tennessee distillery George Dickel to celebrate their new Bottled in Bond whiskey release, further demonstrating his rising profile before this health setback.

Despite the grave prognosis from medical professionals, Myers maintains an inspirational fighting spirit in his announcement. He’s also reluctantly requested financial support through a GoFundMe campaign listed in his Instagram bio to help cover medical expenses resulting from canceled performances.

“I hate to ask anything from anybody, but with needing to cancel all my shows this year, I know I will need help from the community that I love and that loves me in return. If you have something to spare, please consider donating to the gofundme in my bio. The money will go to the unforeseen medical expenses that will accrue for the fight. THIS IS MY ONLY GOFUNDME, & any else does not have my permission & should be report,” Myers wrote.

The musician also made a specific plea for assistance from medical specialists, writing: “And if you know anyone who has some sort of expertise in sarcoma oncologists that could be sympathetic and grant me the grace of their expertise, my appreciation would be boundless.” Myers concluded his message with gratitude: “Lastly I want to forward all the love I have received since this affliction has taken up my time.”