Nat Myers Talks 'Yellow Peril' Blues and George Dickel Whiskey (Exclusive Interview)

Musician Nat Myers is a man who confidently knows two things very well: blues and whiskey. So much so, the "Yellow Peril" singer recently teamed up with Tennessee distillery George Dickel for a celebration around the company's new Bottled in Bond Spring 2011, Aged 12 Years whiskey.

In support of the partnership, PopCuture.com had a chance to chat with Myers and ask him all about music and whiskey. Scroll down to check it out!

(Photo: George Dickel)

PopCulture.com: I know you're about to hit the ground running on a slew of new tour dates; how are you feeling ahead of a busy summer?

Nat Myers: Hey y'all! Thanks for taking the time to ask me some questions. For this summer, needless to say, I'm ready to get rambling. I feel like the rest of my year is just a prelude to the summer, even before I was playing music for a living — so sure enough, I'm stoked to get into the dog days.

You're about to celebrate the anniversary of your 2023 debut album Yellow Peril in June. How do you reflect on the past year since that major life moment? Does it even feel like it's been a whole year already?

Both apprehension & appreciation, but not in that order. To have a number one blues record was unreal, and the amount of support & kinship I've found and have been lucky to be part of this past year has reminded me why I love playing blues in the first place. Same highs you climb, same lows you go. But we're feeling pretty high right now.

Now, I know you're a Kentucky man, but you recently partnered with the good folks down at George Dickel in Tennessee to celebrate the release of their Bottled in Bond Spring 2011, Aged 12 Years. I would love to hear your thoughts on it.

Though I'm always going to be a Kentucky boy, when George Dickel unveiled the new addition to their award-winning Bottle in Bond series, it felt like getting a call from a first cousin! I told 'em, 'Say less, let's celebrate.'

As for the George Dickel Bottled in Bond Spring 2011, Aged 12 Years, it's both quality and down-home all at the same time. Kind of like what I do, George Dickel decided to do a new spin on their storied Bottled in Bond series (but not too much of a spin), and the number of accolades they've received for doing so speaks for itself. If you get the chance, definitely give it a try—it's an experience you won't forget.

I trust it's best served neat, but are there any cocktails you like to make with it?

To me, neat is nuff said. I do most of my life neat—my blues, my style, and my whisky. But I have been getting turned onto more cocktails. Besides the ol' reliable Old Fashioned, I've been surprised by the George Dickel Perfect Manhattan recipe. Perhaps it's the Bottled in Bond magic talking through the drink.

If you could pinpoint one song that gets to the core of who you are as an artist, which would it be?

I'm a young blues salt, slowly getting older, so that's a dangerous question. Since we're on whisky (one my favorite topics), I'd say "Good Whiskey Blues" by Peetie Wheatstraw, The Devil's Only Son-in-Law. But if I had to pick a second, I'd say "Faraway Skies" by Dean Johnson. Even though it ain't a blues, it speaks to my blues.

Lastly, can you tell us what you have on the horizon? New music, maybe?

New music, for sure, though I'm not sure on a release date, whether this summer, this fall, or next year. I'll leave some anticipation. But I'm headed to Europe this June, and I'll be opening for the inimitable Charley Crockett at the end of July, so I ain't got nothing but things to look forward to.