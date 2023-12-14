Singer Collapses, Dies On Stage: Pedro Henrique Was 30

Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique tragically passed away in the middle of a performance earlier this week. According to The Daily Mail, the 30-year-old was performing for a religious event that was also being streamed online when he collapsed.

Video of the incident can be seen over at TMZ showing the singer near the edge of the stage, talking to the crowd before he seems to lose his balance and fall. The crowd was obviously left in shock as people rushed to help the singer. He was declared dead after being rushed to a local clinic in the city of Feira de Santana.

According to The Daily Mail, Henrique's recording label confirmed his death and claimed he "suffered a massive heart attack." He leaves behind his wife, Suilan Barreto, and their daughter, Zoe, who was just born on October 19.

"I'm tired, I'm tired," Henrique joked before the concert, according to the outlet. "That why I want fame. I'm tired."

Henrique has been singing most of his life, going professional in 2015 after posting to YouTube and garnering some attention. He released his first single in 2019 after going solo following three years with a local group. He was performing the song "Vai Ser Tão Lindo" when he collapsed.

Musicians collapsing on stage and later dying is sadly not a rare occurrence. Leonard Warren, a famous opera baritone, passed away at the end of Act III of La Forza del Destino after suffering a stroke on stage. Irma Bule, the Indonesian pop singer, passed away after accidentally being bit by a King Cobra she was using for a performance. Boston drummer Sib Hashian, Tiny Tim, and Johnny Ace are all performers who tragically died on stage in some form or another.

Henrique leaves behind a lot of potential and has caused a lot of shock in his circles. His wife has not spoken publicly but hopefully, the best can shine through for them. Rest in peace.