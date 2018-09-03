Shots Fired Before Ice Cube Concert, Suspect Down

Police exchanged gunfire with a man outside an Ice Cube concert at Del Mar racetrack in San Diego on Sunday night.

According to the San Diego County Sherriff’s Department Homicide Unit, the incident occurred just before 6:40 p.m. after the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Daniel Elizarraras, approached the ticket window. After being told that the Ice Cube concert was sold out, Elizarrars reportedly got into an argument.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When sheriff’s deputies responded to the confrontation, Elizarraras pulled out “a silver-plated semi-automatic handgun” and fired “several shots” into a crowd just outside the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Sheriff’s deputies returned fire, according to the sheriff’s office, and Elizarraras was struck.

Elizarraras was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla in stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries.

The exchange of gunfire occurred just before Ice Cube was set to take the stage as part of Del Mar’s Summer Concert Series, his performance set to be the last show of the summer schedule. Broadcasters calling the race live reportedly began shouting, “There’s gunfire at the track, there’s gunfire at the track,” before cutting out the audio, The Blast reports.

“We are aware of an ongoing San Diego Sherriff’s Department investigation into an incident on the Del Mar Fairgrounds today in advance of a concert featuring the artist Ice Cube. As is our special events protocol, substantial law enforcement and private security was on site in anticipation of the event. In light of the circumstances that unfolded involving one individual with a gun, we take consolation in the fact that no patrons, officers or security personnel were injured in the incident,” the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club said in a statement.

“We also are thankful for the work and training our personnel have done with the Sherriff’s Department regarding possible active shooter incidents. We will continue to fully cooperate with the Sherriff’s Department in their investigation and will refer all questions concerning the incident to them,” the statement continued.

Following the incident, the Ice Cube concert went on as planned, and Del Mar’s final day of racing was expected to continue Monday at 2 p.m.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.