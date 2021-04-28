Shock G, Digital Underground Frontman, Funeral Plans Revealed

✖

Shock G, also known as Humpty Hump of the hip-hop group Digital Underground, will be laid to rest this weekend in Tampa, Florida. Just days after family confirmed the rapper died at the age of 57, family released funeral plans for Shock G this week, revealing how the hip-hop group he founded will play a special role in the service.

According to his obituary, funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 1 at noon at the Allen Temple A.M.E. Church, located at 2102 North Lowe Street. The funeral plans were also confirmed by the rapper’s manager, Atron Gregory, who spoke with TMZ. Gregory told the outlet that while the funeral will not be a reunion for Digital Underground, several members of the group will be in attendance, including DJ Fuze and Money B, the latter of who's manager confirmed he has been working with Shock G's family in the days since his death to help prepare for the service. Money B's manager added that members of the group have stayed in touch throughout the years. Also in attendance will be Tupac Shakur's Tupac Shakur, a representative for the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation told the outlet. Throughout his career, Shock G had numerous works with the late rapper. Fellow rapper Ray Luv, a close friend of both Shock G and Tupac, will also attend.

The funeral plans come after Shock G died in Tampa on Thursday, April 22. Although details surrounding his death were not provided at the time, TMZ learned through the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner that the rapper was last seen just a day before his passing by a hotel manager, who saw him outside. That manager grew concerned about the rapper after he failed to meet his scheduled check-out time. The manager went to Shock G's room and found him unresponsive on his bed. Emergency services were called and the rapper was later declared dead. At this time, the cause and manner of death are still unclear.

His Digital Underground groupmate Chopmaster J. was first to share news of his passing. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he's awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!!"

In his obituary, Shock G's family remembered him not only as an "internationally known rapper, musician, actor, vocalist and was the creator of the hip hop group, Digital Underground," but also as "a consummate giver of love to all." They said he "will be missed." Shock G is survived by his parents, Shirley Kraft and Edward Racker, his sister Elizabeth Racker, and several other family memebers. He will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 1 in Tampa.