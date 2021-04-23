Shock G, Digital Underground Founder and Rap Legend, Dead at 57

Prolific rapper Shock G, known for founding Digital Underground and for his work with Tupac Shakur, died on Thursday (April 23) in a Tampa, Florida hotel room, his father, Edward Racker says. He was 57 years old. The cause of death is unclear at the moment, but TMZ reports there were no signs of trauma. Shock G's father says police will conduct an autopsy.

His friend and Digital Underground co-founder Chopmaster J confirmed the news via Instagram. “34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band take on the world,” he wrote. “through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he’s awaken from the fame long live Shock G AKA Humpy Hump and Rest in Peace my brotha Greg Jacobs!!!”