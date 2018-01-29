Fans Are Loving Shaggy’s ‘Boombastic’ Return to the Grammy Awards

With the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in full gear, fans were loving all the appearances and performances by their favorite artists. But most particularly, many were cheering on the return of Shaggy to the stage on Sunday night.

Earlier in the evening, Shaggy joined the evening’s host, James Corden and Sting for a pre-recorded segment in the New York subway with a spin on Corden’s late night sensation, “Carpool Karaoke.”

While fans were surprised to see Shaggy included, many were excited and took to social media to express their enthusiasm.

Shaggy still out here. I was just randomly singing Mr boombastic the other day lol #GRAMMYs — Ken The II (@KingsSun) January 29, 2018

Watchers of the CBS broadcast were hoping for more and of course, the ceremony delivered with a performance of Shaggy with Sting.

Shaggy is better and is boombastic #GRAMMYs — Eric Horvath (@erichorvath_) January 29, 2018

In keeping with this 90’s vibe, I kinda want Shaggy to bust out Boombastic. #GRAMMYs #Grammys2018 — Isaac Vasquez (@Isaquez) January 29, 2018

The Sting & Shaggy medley we all wished for. Every breath you take. It wasn’t me. Every move you make. It wasn’t me. #grammys — Marvin Abrinica (@marvinador) January 29, 2018

That was a DOPE collaboration Sting and Shaggy!! #GRAMMYs — CaliStOner™ (@WeedLifeCali) January 29, 2018

Sting and Shaggy are legends. #GRAMMYs — Sincere Davinci (@sinceredavinci) January 29, 2018

Fans can expect a lot more from that. According to Billboard, Shaggy and Sting are getting ready for an album together. The unlikely duo revealed they would be recording a full-length album together, titled 44/876, while also dropping the first single off the LP, “Don’t Make Me Wait,” which they performed tonight.

While in interview with the publication, Shaggy joked his relationship with Sting was one many called the “not-so-odd-couple,” adding that the album, which is set for release on April 20, is actually a very “Caribbean-infused record.”

While on the red carpet of the awards Sunday evening, Sting told Billboard that when he and Shaggy met, they had an “instant rapport” as the two also both love reggae music.

“[Shaggy] brought me a song – the song we released as a single – and I thought it was a hit,” Sting said. “And so we started to work on that, and then that grew into another song, and then another song, and then it became an entire album. But based on fun and rapport.”

Shaggy adds that their relationship is a “spontaneous” one, and that the two constantly learned a lot from their time together.

“We’re not as different as it may seem,” explains Shaggy. “We have a lot in common, and we found that out in making this record, how alike we are, about our values and about our craft, about music, about humanity, about nature. So that all boils into the record, you’ll hear all of that.”