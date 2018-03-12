The Selfie Kid Returns in Instagram Snap With Iggy Azalea

Ryan McKenna, better known as “The Selfie Kid,” was back to his selfie-taking ways this weekend when he snapped a photo with Iggy Azalea at the iHeart Radio Music Awards on Sunday.

“Selfie kid with a fan (me),” Azalea wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ryan made a name for himself during the Super Bowl Halftime Show when he snapped a selfie with Justin Timberlake during his performance of “Can’t Stop The Feeling.”

The photo of Ryan quickly returning to his phone to post the photo instantly became a meme, with NBC show This Is Us even getting in on the joke.

A reporter at the St Paul Pioneer Press tracked down Ryan within hours of his viral moment.

“I just thought to myself, ‘I’ll never get this opportunity again in my whole life,’” Ryan said. “I just went for it.”

“It’s been so crazy,” Ryan said. “I don’t even know what to think. All my friends have been texting me and stuff. It’s insane. My phone is almost dead. I’ve gotten so many notifications. I’ve got like 36 Snapchats, like 21 DMs and like 150 follower requests on Instagram.”

Ryan’s father, John McKenna, was at the show with his son, and was shocked by his instant social media fame.

“We had the great opportunity to come see the Super Bowl,” McKenna said. “Never in a million years did we think this would happen.”

Ryan was invited to be on Ellen later that week, and gave a retelling of what happened.

“I got myself there, I pushed through. I was elbowing people but I got there. I was there with him,” Ryan told Ellen DeGeneres.

The television host then surprised Ryan by having Timberlake come out on stage and take another photo with Ryan.

It’s nice to meet you, finally,” Timberlake said to the 13-year-old fan.

Timberlake confirmed he wanted to end that particular song by snapping a selfie with a fan, and Ryan wound up in the right place at the right time.

“I knew that I wanted to end the performance with ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ cause I knew how people respond to that song,” Timberlake said.

Timberlake also addressed the bet he had with DeGeneres where he’d have to provocatively rub his belly during his performance.

“You told me to rub my belly in a sexual way, which is counterintuitive to me, but I feel like I worked it in there,” he said.