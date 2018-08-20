See the Last Time Marilyn Manson Collapsed on Stage

Marilyn Manson’s collapse on stage during a concert Saturday night was not the first time the singer has had a health crisis in the midst of a performance.

Prior to his onstage collapse during his concert in the Houston, Texas area, Marilyn Manson had another scary incident on February 7, 2017 while performing at Saskatoon, Saskatchewan’s TCU Place.

According to TMZ, the goth-rock singer, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, was about a minute into his band’s 1996 hit “The Beautiful People” when he suddenly stopped singing and turned to the side, reportedly vomiting as his band continued to play. The incident became much more serious when Manson failed to get back up, and video shows the moment as his band stopped playing and stagehands rushed to Manson’s side, eventually helping him off stage.

“It was dark and creepy, but so much fun – from the costume changes to the moment where he threw a birthday cake into the crowd. Then it all ended rather abruptly with an encore of ‘The Beautiful People,’ where the 44-year-old rocker barely sang and then collapsed on stage,” Canada.com detailed the scene. “Maybe it was more theatre, but it did seem strange when four roadies dragged him offstage. The house lights went up after just an hour, a very loud, sometimes sublimely odd, hour.”

The singer was taken back to his room to recover, and it was later reported that Manson had been suffering from the flu, but had chosen to perform so as not to disappoint his fans.

Manson’s most recent stage collapse Saturday night while performing the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams” is reportedly due to similar circumstances. Before the concert even began, the photo pit was emptied and management told the press that the singer was ill and did not wish to be photographed. When Rob Zombie took the stage, he informed the crowd that Manson was feeling “under the weather.”

“He’s probably on the bus feeling like crap. I need a partner for the next song so let’s sing it really loud and make him feel better,” Zombie said.

Manson, who collapsed after performing just four songs, has since released a statement to his fans, thanking the Houston crowd for “being understanding” and explaining that he “ended up in doctor’s care, but I gave it my best and you guys were amazing.”

The Saturday night collapse came after Manson was forced to cancel a concert in Toronto last month after his team reported that he was suffering from the flu.