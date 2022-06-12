Roddy Rich Arrested Just Before Major Concert

✖

Rapper Roddy Ricch was arrested on Saturday night shortly before he was scheduled to perform at The Governor's Ball in New York City. According to a report by TMZ, Rich was taken into custody after police found a loaded firearm in the car he was attempting to drive into the festival. He was apparently denied bail, meaning he was not able to get out in time for his set.

Ricch was in a car with two other people on Saturday evening when they were stopped at a security checkpoint on their way into The Governor's Ball. Police told reporters that they found a gun with a high-capacity magazine in the car loaded with 9 rounds of ammo. All three people were arrested, and Ricch was charged with 4 counts of criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device and unlawful possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device.

As of Sunday morning, Rich remained in jail. Law enforcement sources said that the rapper would not be released until he was arraigned on these weapons charges. Presumably, that means the 23-year-old rapper was denied bail, as he has had a string of successes that likely could have helped pay for his freedom.

Ricch's real name is Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., and he hails from Compton, California. He is often associated with Kendrick Lamar whom he met at a young age when Lamar was a rising star in Compton. Ricch became a breakout success with his first commercial mixtape, Feed that Streets released in November of 2017.

Ricch himself has said that he was a member of a gang when he was young and that the two Cs in his stage name, his titles and his tattoos are all symbolic of that affiliation. He also described his brief stint in county jail in an interview with Passion Weiss. He said that he was there for "a few weeks" and implied that it was related to some kind of crime, saying: "I need money. And if I need money, I'll go get some money."

Ricch's last-minute arrest was another serious bump in the road for The Governor's Ball, where several high-profile headliners have also dropped out. Days before the event, Migos was replaced by Lil Wayne for a Friday night slot, but Wayne also had to drop out at the last minute due to transportation issues. Some fans were disappointed in the outcome at the festival.