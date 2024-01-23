Rockstar Dies in His Sleep Hours After Concert: Benaiah Fiu Was 32

Rockstar Benaiah Fiu has passed away. He was 32 years old. According to Australian News, the rocker died in his sleep, just hours after performing a concert with his band, Strange Motel, on Friday night. No cause of death has been reported. Another band that Fiu performed with, Friction Control, reportedly memorialized the musician by sharing photos of him and captioning the post, "Until we meet again. Rest easy brother."

In a statement on Fiu's death, his sister took to Instagram to memorialize her late sibling. "On saturday we said goodbye to my big brother Benaiah. I'm devastated and in so much pain. It was a tragic morning, emotions are high, tears are constant, but there is so much love. so much love for Benaiah and the life he lived." She continued, "Benaiah lived such a full amazing life. he loved so deeply, played, sung, and wrote so passionately, was so deeply intentional, had so much influence, and did whatever he wanted."

The statement continued, "I love your chaotic brain, our cute breakfast dates, seeing you sing and play, all your emotions, all your questions, seeing how excited you got, I love it all. I love all of you. It's an honour and a privilege to be your sister. I'm not ready to say goodbye. I love you so much Benaiah."

The post has since received many messages of support and sympathy from friends and fans, one of whom commented, "So shocked to hear this... My deepest condolences to you all. Sending you, mum, dad and Ngahuia lots of love." Another person added, "So sorry for your loss my love, will be praying for you and the family. God is near, I promise. Sending so much love."

A third fan wrote, "This makes my heart so sad. Praying for God's peace, extreme love & comfort to be felt in this time of grieving for you & your family. Much love!!!" Someone else offered, "Oh no I'm so sorry Hanisi. This is heartbreaking. Praying for comfort and Peace from Heavenly Father."

In a separate post, Fiu's sister shared details about his funeral and memorial services, inviting all those who loved her brother to attend. "Our family would love you to join us to celebrate Benaiah," she wrote in the post caption. "Your presence brings us all closer to Benaiah and he would love everyone he knows to be at his final show." A supportive fan replied, "Thank you Benaiah for being part of this world. Showing love compassion and devotion to your art. Whilst the dark clouds have formed over Nerang. You are now at rest and peace. I got you ... and are truely sad for your mother and family. Forgive forget and be at peace beautiful man."