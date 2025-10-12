Rockstar Dead at 68: Wife Confirms Death of ‘Powerhouse’ Musician Thommy Price

The rock music community is mourning yet another death.

As spotted by our sister site American Songwriter, rockstar drummer Thommy Price has died. Price’s wife, Stefunny, announced his death via Facebook and Instagram on Thursday

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of beloved husband, friend, and legendary musician Thommy Price,” she wrote. “A devoted husband and proud father and powerhouse drummer and songwriter, Thommy’s extraordinary career spanned decades, performing and recording with some of rock’s most iconic artists. His energy, kindness, humor, and unmatched rhythm left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him and every stage he graced.”

Price drummed for numerous big acts, including Billy Idol, Blue Öyster Cult, Ronnie Spector, Roger Daltrey, Scandal, The Psychedelic Furs, Debbie Harry, Ric Ocasek, Enrique Iglesias and, for many years, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. He notably played on Scandal’s “The Warrior,” Jett’s “I Hate Myself for Loving You” and Idol’s album Rebel Yell.

The obituary continued: “He will be deeply missed by his wife Stefunny Price, his beloved daughter Brooklyn and a big beautiful Italian family, friends, and countless fans around the world. Information regarding a celebration of Thommy’s life will be shared soon.

“His music and spirit will live on forever — in every beat, every song, and every heart he touched. Service details to be announced in the next few days.”

Idol honored his longtime collaborator in a tribute of his own. The “Eyes Without a Face” rocker praised Price’s “immense talent and heart” and his contributions to Rebel Yell.

“Very sad to hear of Thommy Price’s passing yesterday,” Idol wrote via Instagram on Friday. “My condolences to his wife Stefunny, his daughter Brooklyn and the many friends, family and collaborators that knew and loved him. Thommy was a fantastic musician and drummer who, in 1983, came in at the last minute and put his definitive stamp on my Rebel Yell album. He helped us to bring it to an incredible finish and toured with us on the Rebel Yell and Whiplash Smile tours. He also spent many years playing with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

“Thommy was a friend as well as musical compatriot who brought immense talent and heart to everything he did. And I will miss him. Rock On Thommy.”

Jett shared a tribute on Instagram, writing, “We lost a member of the Blackheart family- the one of a kind Thommy Price. Thommy was a legendary drummer who was a Blackheart for 4 decades. He was a drummer’s drummer and admired by so many. Our hearts are heavy. Sending love to his beautiful family. We love you Thommy.”

