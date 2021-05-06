Rockstar and Adult Film Star Divorcing After 5-Year Marriage

✖

Punk rock star Fat Mike, frontman for NOFX, is divorcing his adult film star wife Soma Snakeoil after five years of marriage. According to The Blast, Mike — real name Mike Burkett — filed the paperwork on April 29, and his now-estranged wife real name Natasha Vanderhoof. The outlet notes that it is unclear if the couple had a prenuptial agreement. Neither appears to have commented on the news, but some reports have indicated they initially separated in 2017.

Mike and Soma first announced their engagement in 2014 after reportedly dating for around six years. They married in 2016 in a small ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada. Among the eight attendees was Matt Skiba, from Blink-182 and Akaline Trio, who served as Mike's "bridesman" at the gender-swapped affair. Mike and Soma wrote their own vows, with the punk guitarist promising to be his spouse's "10,000-nightstand."

This was not Mike's first marriage, as he was previously married for 18 years to a woman named Erin. The former couple share one daughter together. It seems that he has already moved on from his recent relationship as well, as he posted a photo on Instagram on April 22 that referred to his "girlfriend Astara" whom he is "so in love" with. It's unclear how long they have been dating.

The news of Mike's divorce comes the same week that NOFX announced they've dropped out of the Punk Rock Bowling festival in Vegas. The band chose to exit their headlining spot due to getting hate messages over some resurfaced jokes they made about the tragic Route 91 Harvest shooting. "NOFX had a meeting this week and decided we shouldn’t play out of respect that wounds are still healing," Mike said in a statement.

The controversial vocalist went on to say, "There has been a lot of hate messages and threats because we are on the bill; it just feels wrong. We know we said s—ty things that caused it, so we get it. Sorry to everyone that wanted to see us. It’ll have to be in a different city. Hopefully, we can see you all in Vegas when the time’s right."

The 2017 Route 91 Harvest shooting left 58 people dead and many others injured. During a concert, the following year, NOFX was playing a show in the city when guitarist Eric melvin said, "I guess you only get shot in Vegas if you’re in a country band." Fat Mike added: "At least they were country fans and not punk rock fans." The band later issued an apology.