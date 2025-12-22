Rock Star and Wife Announce Birth of Daughter: ‘Welcome to Our Crazy Lil World’

One very popular Australian rock star just had a daughter.

Michael Clifford, the lead guitarist of the Australian pop-punk group 5 Seconds of Summer, just had his second child with his wife Crystal Leigh.

Clifford announced the news on Instagram with a photo of him playing a concert and then holding his new child in the same 24-hour span.

“almost 24 hours apart,” he wrote with a nervous emoji attached. “welcome to our crazy lil world sadie may clifford.”

Their first daughter, Lua Stevie Clifford, was born on October 30, 2023.

Clifford’s band, 5 Seconds of Summer, is one of the biggest bands to ever emerge from Australia.

They rose to mainstream prominence after opening for the boy band One Direction on their 2013 tour. Since then, the group has sold over 10 million albums and over 2 million concert tickets.

5 Seconds of Summer is best known for their hit single Youngblood, which is one of the best-selling Australian songs of all time and has over a billion streams on Spotify.

The band is currently on tour in support of their most recent album, Everyone’s a Star!, which just dropped last month. Clifford also has his own solo musical career; his first album, Sidequest, released this past July.