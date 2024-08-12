Rock Singer Says His Band Is 'Indefinitely Over': Geordie Greep of Black Midi Speaks Out

Black Midi formed in 2017 and was declared by some as the 'best band in London.'

British experimental rock band Black Midi has called it quits. Frontman Geordie Greep recently confirmed that the group is "indefinitely over" when responding to fans asking when Black Midi would be releasing a new album after their most recent album, 2022's Hellfire, recently marked its second anniversary.

Greep dropped the news in an Aug. 10 Instagram live, typing, "no more black midi" and "it's over." In a follow-up message, he added, "Black Midi was an interesting band that's now indefinitely over."

Although fans initially questioned the seriousness of Greep's comments, Black Midi bassist Cameron Picton seemingly confirmed the group's disbandment when he addressed Greep's remarks on X the following day.

"We'd agreed not to say anything about 'breaking up' so I was as blindsided as everyone else last night but maybe in a different way. I guess sometimes all you can say is lol," he wrote in a since-deleted post captured shared by fans to Reddit. "Anyway! Starting sessions for my own record soon, looking forward – should be good, hopefully great!"

Formed in 2017, Black Midi – originally consisting of Greep and Picton, as well as drummer Morgan Simpson and guitarist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin – played their first gig at Brixton's The Windmill in June of that year. They cemented a residency at the venue, and in 2018, the group released their debut single, "bmbmbm," with Shame declaring the group the "best band in London."

After releasing their debut album, Schlagenheim, in 2019, Black Midi followed it in 2020 with a jam and spoken word album, The Black Midi Anthology Vol. 1: Tales of Suspense and Revenge. The album Cavalcade came in 2021. Their most recent release was 2022's Hellfire, which marked their highest placement on the UK charts when it reached No. 22. The album peaked at No.139 in the U.S., marking the first time one of their albums charted in the country.

The band hasn't further addressed news of their "indefinite" split. While Picton teased that he was currently working on new music, Greep is also forging his own path. According to Stereogum, the frontman has been playing solo shows and is also set to make his US debut with the Swing Boys next month.