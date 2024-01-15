Rock Legends Return With First Album in 15 Years

The Black Crowes are set to return with original music, 15 years since their last studio album and a few short years after the band reunited. The band announced the return through a statement on their website, noting that they are "leaving the bulls- behind."

"Call it brotherly love or music destiny that brought them back together, the highly anticipated record consecrating the reunion of this legendary band just may be the thing that saves rock & roll," the spirited statement reads. "In a time where the art form is buried beneath the corporate sheen of its successors, The Black Crowes are biting back with the angst of words left unsaid penned on paper and electrified by guitar strings, revealing stripped, bare-boned rock & roll. No gloss, no glitter, just rhythm and blues at it's very best – gritty, loud, and in your face."

Chris and Rich Robinson reuniting is a miracle of modern music if you read Rolling Stone. According to the outlet, it didn't look like the brothers would speak to each other again, much less lead a band. But time can change and heal things in mysterious ways.

"I wouldn't say we had to repair our writing relationship, because that was never an issue," Rich Robinson told the outlet. "That was always the one natural thing, with very little volatility – when we would sit down to write, for whatever reason. Everything else was just making the decision to be adults, and not fall back into those sort of old patterns. But us getting back together and being cool and just getting it to that place lifts everything up."

The album itself is built up to be return to form that kicks up the dust of revivalist rock and roll, while they also had a producer leading the way. They even have an acclaimed guest along for the ride in Lainey Wilson, the Yellowstone actress and reigning Entertainer of the Year. They got together with Wilson after performing at the CMT Awards in 2023.

The first single from the album is titled "Waiting and Waiting," which wastes little time getting down to business. As Rich Robinson says to Rolling Stone, "Chris sounds f-ing better than ever, in my opinion." That has to be pretty exciting for fans.