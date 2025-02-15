Rock Legend ‘Cannot Play Guitar’ Anymore Due to Auto-Immune Disease: Brian Setzer Opens up About His Condition

Legendary Stray Cats guitarist Brian Setzer shared some sad news about his career on his Facebook page. As he explains, he was diagnosed with an auto-immune disease in recent months, noting that he first noticed a problem after his last tour.

“Towards the end of the last Stray Cats tour I noticed that my hands were cramping up. I’ve since discovered that I have an auto-immune disease,” Setzer explained. “I cannot play guitar. There is no pain, but it feels like I am wearing a pair of gloves when I try to play.

“I have seen some progress in that I can hold a pen and tie my shoes. I know this sounds ridiculous, but I was at a point where I couldn’t even do that,” he continued. “Luckily, I have the best hospital in the world down the block from me. It’s called the Mayo Clinic. I know I will beat this, it will just take some time.”

The 65-year-old finished his tour with the Stray Cats in summer 2024. He didn’t note a specific auto-immune disease as the culprit, with PEOPLE noting there are over 100 different types. These exist within seven categories for joints, muscles, skin, blood vessels, digestive system, endocrine system, and nervous system.

Setzer was already receiving plenty of support after going live with his announcement on Friday, Feb, 14, 2025. According to PEOPLE, fellow musicians Steve Vai and Chris Cheney were quick to reach out.

“Brother Brian, you are a soldier! Take your time, you’re on the mend, and we are all eager for your full recovery to optimum health. much love to you,” Vai wrote.

“Sending love , strength and healing prayers to you great man,” Cheney wrote. “You were born to play and If anyone can beat this you can.”