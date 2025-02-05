Japanese alternative rock band the pillows, best known for their contributions to the soundtrack for the anime series FLCL, have split. Following their show at KT Zepp Yokohama on Friday, Jan. 31, the group – consisting of Sawao Yamanaka, Yoshiaki Manabe, and Shinichiro Sato – announced in a statement shared to social media that they have “disbanded” after 35 years.

“To all fans of the pillows, Thank you for always supporting the pillows,” the statement began. “This is a sudden announcement, but the pillows officially disbanded following their show at KT Zepp Yokohama on January 31st.”

The group went on to explain that they initially hesitated to use the word “disbanded” in the announcement, “as it is a strong term. However, they decided to use it rather than leave room for expectations of a future reunion.” Although the group is going their separate ways, they aren’t stepping away from music entirely. They teased that they are eager “to meet the fans again through their individual activities in the future.”

“The members sincerely thank all the fans for their constant support over the past 35 years. These years have been a truly memorable journey, and it’s all thanks to the fans,” the statement continued. “The members are deeply grateful to the fans who valued their music and supported them throughout their career…. Thank you once again for supporting the pillows for 35 years.”

Amid their split, the group noted, the pillows’ website and social media accounts will remain live, though they have since been renamed “the pillows monument.” The group said the accounts will continue to “share updates on individual activities.” No further updates have been shared at this time.

Founded in September 1989 by vocalist and guitarist Sawao Yamanaka, bassist Kenji Ueda, drummer Shinichiro Sato, and guitarist Yoshiaki Manab, the pillows released their debut album, Moon Gold, in 1991. Following the release of their sophomore album, White Incantation, in 1992, Ueda left the band and was replaced by Yamanaka. Tatsuya Kashima joined as the group’s bassist the following year.

The group went on to release a string of albums – Kool Spice (1994), Living Field (1995), Please Mr. Lostman (1997), and Little Busters (1998) – before they were approached by the anime production studio Gainax in 1999 to license their three previous albums for the soundtrack of the 2000 anime FLCL, per GameRant. The inclusion of their songs on the soundtrack – including “Ride on Shooting Star,” “Little Busters,” and “Hybrid Rainbow” – introduced the group to an international audience, and the pillows’ popularity increased.

In the years that followed, the group went on to provide music for the soundtracks of FLCL: Grunge and FLCL: Shoegaze, as well as other animated series like BECK: Mongolian Chop Squad (2004), Moonlight Mile (2007), Ahiru no Sora, and Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer (2022). They also released numerous albums, their most recent, Rebroadcast, dropping in 2018.

The group celebrated their 35th anniversary last year. To mark the occasion, the pillows held a 35th anniversary concert at Toyosu PIT.