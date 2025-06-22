Rock Band Reveals Sudden Death of Guitarist: RIP to Patrick Walden of Babyshambles

Patrick Walden, one of the former members of the 2000s rock group Babyshambles, has died, according to the band.

Walden performed on the band’s 2005 debut album Down in Albion before exiting in 2006, though he would reunite with the group on various occasions over the years. He’s credited as a co-writer on several Babyshambles staples, including “F— Forever” and “Pipedown.”

“It is with deep regret and sadness that we share the news of Patrick Walden’s death,” the Friday statement read. “We feel very fortunate to have known/loved and worked with him and we kindly ask for respect and privacy during these difficult times.”

All four current members of Babyshambles signed the announcement: Peter Doherty, Mick Whitnall, Drew McConnell and Adam Ficek.

No cause of death or date of death was given in the statement.

Fans and fellow musicians shared tributes to the late rockstar in the comments of he announcement.

“Oh my god, this is terrible news,” guitarist Alex Farran wrote. “Patrick was such a sweet and loving soul who helped me get through some hard times recently. Always so willing to listen and give you a lift up. A genuine artist to the core, with a deep love and almost child-like wonder for music. Incredible imagination and a drive to keep on learning new ways to express himself. I’m in shock. So sorry you had to leave Patrick. Love you brother x.”

Reverend and the Makers commented, “So sad. Sending love to everyone.”