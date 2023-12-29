Rock Band Parts Ways With Founding Member After 'Difficult Internal Conversations'

The rock band Goose has announced they are parting ways with one of their key members, Ben Atkind. During the past few months, the band members had "some really difficult internal conversations" that led to Atkind's departure, according to a statement shared on social media.

"Over the last few months, we've had some really difficult internal conversations that have unfortunately resulted in Ben's departure," the remaining Goose members wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Dec. 22, noting "fundamental personal and creative differences."

According to the statement, "We all love Ben very much and want nothing but the best for him. He is a world class drummer, and we can't wait to watch and support his future endeavors. We ask for your understanding and faith that these type of situations are often far more complicated than what meets the eye, and that this decision is a difficult one for all of us. It is not the result of fighting, drama or malicious intent on any end, but merely recognizing that, over time, it's just not the right fit anymore...While this has been a difficult and painful time, we are also incredibly excited for the next chapter of this band."

There is no word on whether the musical ensemble will release new music anytime soon. However, they did add that, as of this writing. "We will be heading into the new year with a renewed sense of creative fire that will allow us to dive deeper into the music and continue bringing you the Goose experience you know and love."

After Atkind's exit, the group now consists of Rick Mitarotonda, Trevor Weekz, Jeff Arevalo, and Peter Anspach. When the band was formed back in 2014, the drummer was among the founding members along with Mitarotonda and Weekz and was an integral part of its conception.

Atkind mentioned in a separate post that in order to achieve "long-term creative camaraderie," one needs to commit to personal development, maintain a "consistent communication" flow, and be "willing to compromise."

As he explained, he and his former bandmates tried to do all of that, but it was not a success as the elements "fell out of sync," which resulted in him leaving the group.

Atkind wrote: "Long-term creative camaraderie demands personal evolution. It demands consistent communication, mutual empathy, and a willingness to compromise. Even though this is something we tried, these elements fell out of sync, which is where we find ourselves today. I will be forever grateful for my time with my bandmates and wish them the best as we prepare to go our separate ways." The album Dripfield from 2022 is Goose's last, but earlier this year, they released a surprise EP, Autumn Crossing.