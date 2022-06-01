Rock Band Overcomes 'Musician's Worst Nightmare' During Concert

✖

Texas rock band Polyphia recently overcame what some musicians call their "worst nightmare" during a concert. According to Loudwire, while playing to a crowd at the So What Festival 2022, in Austin, the band's drummer, Clay Aeschliman, began to have issues with his in-ear monitor. At one point he took them out completely and mouthed, "I can't hear s—."

Incredibly, Polyphia's drum tech jumped in and saved the day by turning himself into a living metronome, as it were, by tapping out the rhythm on Aeschliman's leg with his hand. He later switched to a drum stick. The whole thing was captured on TikTok by Jason Tyler, the guitarist for Chicago rock outfit Belmont. In his post, Tyler noted that the drum tech "saved the show." He also captioned the video, "The most impressive display of musicianship I think I've ever seen in person."

The video has caught a lot of attention online, with one person commenting on Tyler's video and identifying the hero drum tech who saved the band's set. "The drum tech tapping his leg is Chris Lent," the user shared. "He used to be the drummer of I Set My Friends on Fire and also played keyboards in From First to Last, among others."

Commenting on why it was such a big save when Lent rushed in to help, one fan of the band explained, "Polyphia has time signature changes throughout every song so if the drums are off everyone can tell more than most other bands." Another TikTok user added, "Best drum tech ever. Give that man a raise. They're math-rock they use a click." Referring to the band's lead guitarist, Tim Henson, the user continued, "Tim's scribblings are though out against the beat. This drummer kills."

Polyphia first formed in 2010 in Plano, Texas. The current line-up features Henson and Aeschliman, as well as Scott LePage (guitar) and Clay Gober (bass). To date, the band has released three studio albums, two EPs, and a handful of singles. Polyphia's most recent single is "Playing God," which Loudwire praised as finding "the band filling the song with Spanish flavor, utilizing complex arrangements with nuevo flamenco guitars, a bit a bossa nova flair and some trap-styled rhythms to deliver something intriguing."